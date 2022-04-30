Who was Chinedu Bernard? Nollywood actress slumps and dies in church

Nollywood actress Chinedu Bernard recently passed away after reportedly slumping in a church. Reports say that she slumped while cleaning the Chapel of St. Leo, the Great Catholic Church inside the Federal Housing area in Enugu State.

She was taken to the East Side hospital in Enugu where she was confirmed to be dead. A parishioner revealed that the authorities tried to contact her family members before disposing of her body in the morgue.

The exact cause of death has not been revealed until now. Further details are awaited.

Everything known about Chinedu Bernard

ENUGU LOUDSPEAKER🌴🌴🌴🌴 @Jamessucre2 Tragedy struck Enugu Nollywood chapter as Actress Chinedu Bernard slumped while cleaning the chapel of st Leo the great Catholic Church federal housing estate Enugu state and confirmed dead in the hospital by doctors.

May her soul rest in peace. Tragedy struck Enugu Nollywood chapter as Actress Chinedu Bernard slumped while cleaning the chapel of st Leo the great Catholic Church federal housing estate Enugu state and confirmed dead in the hospital by doctors. May her soul rest in peace.

Chinedu Bernard was a Nigerian actress and photographer who appeared in several Nollywood movies. She was from the Enugu state and belonged to the Igbo tribe.

She was a rising star in the Nollywood film industry. Her most popular movies include The Refret, Royal Bracelet, Onlocked, My Sister’s Man, Love Without Conscience, Just A Wish, Money Fever, and Who Runs The City. She impressed the audience with her commitment to her roles in the above movies. This is undoubtedly a great loss for Nollywood.

Chinedu Bernard is a well-known Nollywood actress (Image via naijaonthego/Twitter)

Her net worth was estimated to be around $10,000. She mostly earned from her work in movies, but we do not have detailed information about her assets.

Bernard’s cause of death remains unknown. She died in Enugu and doctors at Enugu’s East Side Hospital confirmed her death. She reportedly "fell asleep" while cleaning the Chapel of St. Leo, the Great Catholic Church in Enugu State’s Federal Housing area.

Reverend Father Uchendu Chukwama stated that a few church members took her to the hospital after she slumped. Some reports say that her body has been deposited in the mortuary even though the authorities tried to call her family members before. It is unknown if they were present in the morgue during the proceedings.

Further details about Bernard’s date of birth, parents, career, and educational background are not public. In fact, there is very little information available about her personal life. We cannot even confirm if she was married or in a relationship.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee