Who did Chita Rivera play in the original 'West Side Story'? All about the Broadway star as she passes away aged 91

Celebrated Broadway star Chita Rivera, known for her role in Bye Bye Birdie, passed away on Tuesday, January 30, 2024. The news was confirmed by her daughter, Lisa Mordente, who stated she died peacefully after a brief illness in New York. In a separate statement, her rep, Merle Frimark, added:

"It is with immense personal sorrow that I announce the death of the beloved Broadway icon Chita Rivera. My dear friend of over 40 years was 91."

The musical theater actress is best remembered for her role as the fiery Anita in the 1957 West Side Story. Her portrayal of Anita paved the way to Broadway stardom. With a career spanning about seven decades, the entertainer was celebrated as a "triple threat" for effortlessly singing, dancing, and acting in numerous Broadway productions.

Chita Rivera has been nominated for 10 Tony awards, winning twice

Rivera, real name Dolores Conchita Figueroa del Rivero Anderson, was born in January 1933 to a Puerto Rican father and a mother of Scottish, Irish, and African-American heritage. Her mother enrolled her in the Jones-Haywood School of Ballet at the age of 11. When she was 15, she received a scholarship from George Balanchine's School of American Ballet. She would make her theater debut two years later.

The actress began her Broadway career in the 1950s, appearing in productions like Can-Can and Mr. Wonderful. In 1957, she appeared in West Side Story, earning her fame and stardom. Since then, she has appeared in productions like Bye Bye Birdie, Chicago, Kiss of the Spider Woman, and Merlin.

Rivera has worked with some of Broadway's greatest stars including Jerome Robbins, Leonard Bernstein, and Jack Cole. Her last Broadway appearance was in 2015, playing the role of Claire Zachannassian in The Visit. She told the Associated Press at the time:

"I wouldn't know what to do if I wasn't moving or telling a story to you or singing a song. That's the spirit of my life, and I'm really so lucky to be able to do what I love, even at this time in my life."

Chita Rivera was once in a relationship with the now-deceased Mr. Wonderful co-star Sammy Davis Jr. She married Tony Mordente, who was a part of West Side Story in 1957. While the couple eventually divorced, the two shared a daughter, Lisa Mordente.

The entertainer has paved the way for Latin women in the industry. She was the first Hispanic woman awarded the prestigious Kennedy Center Honor in 2002. Rivera also boasts a Presidential Medal of Freedom which she received from President Barack Obama in 2009.

Chita Rivera has been nominated for Tony awards ten times, winning two for her performances in The Rink (1984) and Kiss of the Spider Woman (1993), respectively. The theatre heavyweight's performance in Spider Woman was her first appearance on Broadway since she suffered a broken leg in an accident in 1986.

In 2018 she was given a special lifetime Tony award. While receiving her award she remarked:

"I wouldn’t trade my life in the theater for anything, because theater is life."

Last year, the Broadway legend published her autobiography titled, Chita: A Memoir which became a New York Times best seller.

Chita Rivera is survived by her daughter Lisa, and siblings Julio, Armando, and Lola.