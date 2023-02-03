Who is Chloe Cherry? Euphoria actress charged for allegedly stealing blouse

Chloe Cherry, who plays 'Faye' in the HBO series Euphoria, has landed herself in a sticky situation after allegedly stealing a blouse from a store in her hometown of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, on December 27, 2022. In January, the actress was charged with one count of misdemeanor retail theft.

According to Lancaster Online, the incident occurred at a shopping complex store, Building Character on North Queen Street. Surveillance footage shows Cherry entering the dressing room with a $28 Moda International blouse and leaving without it. Upon inspection, the piece of clothing was not found in the dressing room.

Cherry is an actress and model who did a stint in the adult entertainment industry before she was discovered by the Euphoria showrunner.

Chole Cherry made an explicit parody of the show Euphoria with fellow adult actress Jenna Fox

The actress was born on August 23, 1997, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania in a very conservative household.

In 2015, a week after turning 18, she moved to Miami, Florida to become an amateur adult actress. She went by the stage name Chloe Couture and soon signed on with a p*rnographic modeling agency called Hussie Models, where she signed under Riley Renolds. The actress later moved to Los Angeles and was represented by Spiegler Girls.

Following the pandemic lockdown, the Euphoria actress transitioned to using OnlyFans to sell her content.

In an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast in March 2022, the model explained that she developed an eating disorder at the age of 18 after an agent called her "fat." He allegedly added that the fastest way to lose weight is by "not eating." The actress remarked that she had restricted her diet to 200 calories a day. She added that anyone struggling with an eating disorder should seek professional help.

The influencer has a strong social media presence boasting a following of over 1.3 million on Instagram.

Sam Levinson, the showrunner of Euphoria, sent the actress an email to audition for the show after becoming a fan of her humor on Instagram. Previously, Cherry, along with fellow adult actress Jenna Foxx, made a parody of the show where they played Jules and Rue respecti. She has portrayed the character of Faye, an air-headed drug addict, in season 2 of the show. Her performance earned her the respect of critics who called her the breakout star of the show.

In an interview with Grazia, Cherry spoke of her passion for improv comedy, explaining that it was something that came naturally to her.

In January 2022, Chloe signed on with a British modeling agency called Anti-Agency London, making her runway debut a month later at New York Fashion Week.

According to the police officer who arrested the actress, Chloe, who paid for her other clothing items using a credit card, admitted to taking the blouse. However, a representative of hers called the story a case of a "local store trading on a celebrity's name," stating:

"There was confusion over a blouse that wasn’t properly charged to my client’s credit card. In no way did she 'admit' to taking the blouse, since that was not the case."

The Euphoria star is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Judge Bruce Roth on March 1, 2023.

