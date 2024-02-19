Who is Chris Hoy's wife? All about Olympic cycling champion's family as he reveals cancer diagnosis

Chris Hoy, a six-time Olympic champion British cyclist, recently shared a heartfelt revelation on Instagram that he has been diagnosed with cancer. The 47-year-old cyclist also revealed that he has been treated for cancer for a year now.

It came as a huge shock, as he did not have any prior symptoms. He further revealed that he has been receiving chemotherapy treatment since his diagnosis, and it has been going well. He shared an Instagram post with a statement saying:

"I have a bit of news. Last year I was diagnosed with cancer, which came as a huge shock, having had no symptoms up to that point. I'm currently receiving treatment, including chemotherapy, which, thankfully, is going really well. I'd like to extend my sincere gratitude to all the medical professionals for their amazing help and care."

Chris Hoy is married to Sarra Kemp, who hails from Edinburgh and works as a lawyer. The two got married in 2010 at St. Giles Cathedral in Old Town. The couple has two children, Callum and Chloe Hoy.

Who are Chris Hoy's wife and children?

The Championships - Wimbledon 2013: Day Six (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Sarra Hoy, aged 40, works as a senior lawyer. She got married to Chris Hoy in 2010 and has been with him for 14 years. The couple has two children, Callum, 9, and Chloe, 6. Both their children were born prematurely.

Their first child, Callum, arrived 11 weeks earlier than expected. In an interview with the Yorkshire Post, Sarra revealed that Callum was immediately put on a ventilator, and it was four days before they could hold him. She said:

"It was several days before we were allowed to hold Callum. It took two nurses to help lift him out of his incubator and lay him on my chest. It was like holding a frail baby bird. We were terrified but at the same time utterly consumed with love and a desire to protect him."

The couple's second child, Chloe, was born three weeks before her due date and required "less medical intervention," as per the Daily Mail. Lady Hoy has served as an ambassador for a charity for premature children called Bliss.

Additionally, she garnered media attention as she stood for 11 hours to see the deceased Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022 at St. Giles Cathedral.

In a 2012 TV interview after winning his sixth gold medal, Chris Hoy expressed a heartfelt gratitude to his wife, Sarra, for being by his side. He revealed that Sarra "got him through it all," reports The Sun. He said:

"Sarra has been the one that has really got me through it all. There were troughs and dips in the past four years and she has been there the whole way – never complained and never moaned or become frustrated with cycling because that has been put first over everything. When I saw her at the end, and was able to give her a big hug and a kiss, I realised we have done it and gone through it."

Chris Hoy is "optimistic and positive" about his cancer treatment

In an Instagram post, Chris Hoy expressed his gratitude, stating that he remains "optimistic, positive, and surrounded by love" despite the diagnosis. He emphasized his desire to handle his diagnosis privately for the sake of his family. He had hoped to keep the information private, but their "hand has been forced."

The cyclist also revealed that the last few months have been difficult. However, he mentioned that he "feels fine" and "continues to work." He is also looking forward to an "exciting year ahead" for the Paris Olympics in July.

Born and brought up in Murrayfield, Edinburgh, Chris Hoy pursued his education at George Watdon's College and later at St. Andrews University. In 1999, he graduated from the University of Edinburgh with a degree in Applied Sports Science.

Hoy published his autobiography in 2009 and two children's fiction books in 2016 and 2020. Chris Hoy is the most successful cyclist from Scotland, having won six Olympic gold medals and one silver medal. He is the second most decorated cyclist of all time, surpassed by only Sir Jason Kenny.