Who is Chris Louis and what did he do? Antonio Brown’s GoFundMe effort raises over $75K for Georgia dad arrested over failed child supervision

Former NFL player Antonio Brown has launched a GoFundMe fundraiser for Chris Louis, the 24-year-old man who allegedly left his three kids at a McDonald's on March 22 to attend a job interview.

Ad

According to The Independent's report, Chris Louis allegedly left his three kids, aged 10, 6, and 1, in a McDonald's in Augusta, Georgia, on March 22. An eyewitness called the police when they saw the kids unattended. They also claimed Louis was away for less than two hours.

When he returned, he told the police he couldn't drop the kids at home since he didn't have a car.

According to the media outlet, Chris Louis was arrested and charged with deprivation of a minor by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office. The mother of the kids came and took them with her.

Ad

Former NFL star Antonio Brown saw the news and launched a GoFundMe fundraiser for Louis on April 2. He started the fundraiser by donating $1,084 himself. Although the initial target was $50,000, it has now garnered more than $75,000.

Brown wrote in the description that he supports Louis, as some people can't afford babysitting.

"Story caught me by surprise. A dad just trying to find a way to make money for his family. I know he shouldn’t just leave his kids, but some people don’t have the means for babysitting, etc. This GoFundMe is set in place to help this man. I have spoken with GoFundMe and they will get the funds to Chris and his family. I haven’t spoken to Chris yet, but I hope to do so soon. God Bless - AB," Antonio Brown wrote.

Ad

Ad

More details on Antonio Brown's GoFundMe fundraiser

Antonio Brown - Celebrities Attend Los Angeles Clippers v Atlanta Hawks - Image via Getty

According to The Augusta Chronicle's report, Brown, the former Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver, titled the GoFundMe 'Pursuit of Happiness - Chris Louis'. It is a reference to the 2006 movie The Pursuit of Happyness, which is based on American businessman Chris Gardner's life.

Ad

Reality TV star Chris "Swaggy C" Williams, who appeared on Big Brother 20, donated $2,000. Kirk Herbstreit, the ESPN sports commentator, donated $1,000.

On April 2, Antonio Brown tweeted that he allegedly spoke to Chris Louis' girlfriend. She told him that he was giving a job interview on March 22, and they had been homeless since November 2024.

Brown stated that the GoFundMe money won't be given until everything is verified. If they fail to verify the story's authenticity, GoFundMe will refund everyone who donated.

Ad

"Spoke to his girlfriend this morning. She said he was at a job interview and that they had been homeless since November. No funds will be sent to family till story is verified.. if can’t verify story.. I will have @gofundme refund the money to everyone who has given. Blessings," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to The Augusta Chronicle's report, a manager at the West Bank Inn has confirmed that Louis was scheduled for a job interview on March 22. At the time of writing, Brown's GoFundMe for Chris Louis and his kids has grossed over $75,000.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback