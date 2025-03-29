"He is gem"- Fans react as NCT's Jaehyun donates 100 million won to support the people affected by the wildfires

On March 28, 2025, the South Korean media outlet Newsinside reported that NCT's Jaehyun had donated 100 million won to support the people affected by the wildfires, leaving the fandom emotional.

According to the publication, The Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association confirmed that the male artist did recent philanthropic activities to restore the areas affected by the wildfires and support victims. Meanwhile, while making the charity, the K-pop idol mentioned:

"I hope the forest fire is extinguished as soon as possible so that our neighbors who suffered damage can return to their peaceful daily lives. I hope that more people will join us in helping our neighbors who are having a hard time and the exhausted firefighters."

The donations would be utilized for the recovery activities, including emergency support, relief supplies, and temporary shelters for the residents residing in the wildfire-stricken locations such as Gyeongnam, Gyeongbuk, and Ulsan.

Subsequently, the male artist' philanthropic activity circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They expressed pride in him, and an X user stated that he was a gem.

"He is gem."

The fandom mentioned that NCT's Jaehyun's donation was generous and showcased his commitment to helping others in need.

"Jaehyun’s donation of 100 million won to support those affected by the wildfires is truly generous and shows his commitment to helping others in need. His kindness is a reminder of the positive impact celebrities can have off the stage as well,"- a fan reacted.

"Jaehyun’s generous donation of 100 million won to support wildfire victims is truly commendable. It’s heartwarming to see him using his platform and resources to make a positive impact,"- a fan shared.

"Wow, NCT Jaehyun donating 100 million won to support wildfire victims is such an amazing act! His warm heart will surely give strength to so many people,"- a fan commented.

The internet users added that it was an amazing act by the NCT member. Many users also noted that the male artist's future girlfriend would be the luckiest.

"Is such an amazing act of Jeahyun,"- a user reacted.

"Jaehyun's donation is so generous! It's amazing to see him giving back to those in need,"- a user shared.

"istg his future girl would be the luckiest person in the world,"- a user mentioned.

More about NCT's Jaehyun

NCT's Jaehyun is a multifaceted individual who has expertise in singing, songwriting, and acting. He has been associated with SM Entertainment. He is not only a member of NCT but also of sub-units, including NCT 127, NCT U, and NCT DOJAEJUNG.

The male artist made his debut with the full-length album J on August 26, 2024. It was released through SM Entertainment and Kakao Entertainment, respectively. The record included Smoke, Roses, and Flamin' Hot Lemon. Dandelion, Completely, Easy, Can't Get You, and Smoke (English Version).

In recent news, NCT's Jaehyun was enlisted for the mandatory military service on November 4, 2024.

