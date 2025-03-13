"These 2 are truly inseparable"— Fans react as NCT's Mark is set to release a single featuring Haechan

On March 12, 2025, South Korean media outlet Sports Chosun reported that NCT's Mark will pre-release a new solo song featuring fellow bandmate Haechan, leaving the fandom in a frenzy. The publication stated that the NCTzen had been waiting for the duo's partnership for a long time. They have been close since their trainee days, and showcased the brotherhood during regular days.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The forthcoming track will be incorporated into NCT's Mark's much-anticipated solo album. It would be among the first songs from the idol's record. Additionally, the duo are the only members who have been promoting the unit activities of NCT 127 and NCT Dream simultaneously.

Subsequently, the news about NCT's Mark and Haechan's collaborative track circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom.

"These 2 are truly inseparable," an X user wrote.

Ad

A netizen reacts (Image via X/ @neo_zone_127)

Internet users said they could not wait to hear NCT's Mark and Haechan's upcoming solo single.

Ad

"Exciting news! Mark and Haechan teaming up for a pre-release single ahead of Mark’s solo debut—can’t wait to hear it," a fan reacted.

"this is gonna be the most heartbreaking soul shattering a*s clenching song ever to grace the face of earth or a completely unhinged song that was made under the influence when the side effects of constant doses of melatonin got the better of them on a random tuesday at the a*s crack of dawn no in between," a fan shared.

Ad

"NCT is the only group where two members can be in more than one subunit together and still collaborate for one of their solo albums," a fan commented.

The fandom mentioned that the "kings" would showcase their vocal skills in a few days.

"7 days until i become the most annoying person on earth," a user reacted.

"I still can’t believe it’s real like I knew there was a song but now that it’s official I F**KING CAN’T BELIEVE IT IS THIS A DREAM," a user shared.

Ad

" two kings maximising their joint slay," a user commented.

More about NCT's Mark

NCT's Mark is a Canadian rapper and singer-songwriter associated with and managed by SM Entertainment. He has been a member of NCT and different sub-units, including NCT 127, NCT U, NCT DREAM, and the supergroup Super M.

Ad

The male artist made his official debut on April 9, 2016, as a member of NCT, in the unit NCT U, with the single The 7th Sense. It was released through SM Entertainment and distributed by KT Music.

In recent news, SM Entertainment has confirmed that they will be releasing the K-pop idol's first full-length solo album on April 7, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback