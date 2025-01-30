"Absolutely addictive"- Fans go gaga over (G)I-DLE's Minnie and NCT Dream Jaemin's Her challenge

On January 30, 2025, (G)I-DLE's Minnie shared Her challenge video with NCT Dream's Jaemin through the official Instagram account of the former's group. In the video, the duo flaunted their dance moves, synchronizing steps with each other as showcased the choreography of the track.

NCT DREAM Jaemin and the (G)I-DLE member went for a minimalistic yet classic look. While the former wore a white t-shirt paired with wide-leg stripped jeans, he completed his overall look with a black blazer. Meanwhile, the latter wore a cropped blouse paired with a jacket. She completed her overall look with black boots, heavy make-up, and a hairstyle with bangs.

Subsequently, the duo's Her challenge circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They could not stop gushing over their onscreen chemistry. Excitedly, an X user tweeted:

"Omg they are absolutely addictive and killed the dance moves."

The fandom stated that it was always great to see K-pop idols like (G)I-DLE member and NCT Dream Jaemin flaunting their playful side.

"Looks like Minnie and Jaemin are having fun with the 'Her' challenge! It’s always great to see K-pop idols showing off their playful side,"- a fan reacted.

"self produced debut album HER is absolutely addictive,"- a fan shared.

"G)I-DLE's Minnie & NCT DREAM's Jaemin SLAY the 'Her' challenge! K-pop fans are going wild as the dynamic duo takes on the viral challenge, showcasing their stunning chemistry and talent,"- a fan commented.

The internet users mentioned that the duo shared a great chemistry.

"Love seeing these collabs! Their chemistry is off the charts. Can't wait to see more from them,"- a user reacted.

"omg, this is gonna be so fun to watch! minnie and jaemin are such a vibe together,"- a user shared

"(G)I-DLE’s Minnie & NCT DREAM’s Jaemin** team up for the **‘Her’ challenge!** A crossover we didn’t know we needed—absolute vibes,"- a user mentioned.

More about (G)I-DLE's Minnie's Her album

(G)I-DLE member released her solo debut mini-album Her on January 21, 2025. It featured Her as the title track. The record was dropped and distributed by Cube Entertainment and Kakao Entertainment, respectively. The physical album was available in three versions, including 6050C (Pink), 2035C (Red), and Color LP. It featured seven tracks, which have been listed below:

Blind Eyes Red Her Drive U Crazy (feat. YUQI) Valentine's Dream It's Okay Obsession (feat. Ten of WayV)

In recent news, (G)I-DLE member released Obsession (feat. TEN of WayV) special clip through the official YouTube channel on January 27, 2025.

