"Serving face, vocals, and the country"- Fans react to NCT's Jaehyun's rendition of Itaewon Class’ ost Start Over at recent military event

On February 27, 2025, NCT's Jaehyun performed Start Over from Itaewon Class at the Korea Military Academy's 81st Graduation Ceremony, impressing fans with his rendition.

Multiple videos and pictures from the event circulated on social media. He donned red-themed military gear from head to toe and sang with the two comrades. The audience present was cheering for the idol.

Soon, the clips went viral among the fandom. They could not contain their excitement over NCT's Jaehyun's vocal skills.

"serving face, vocals, and the country," an X user tweeted.

The fandom stated they were elated to see NCT's Jaehyun singing in front of many people.

"Sooo happy to see him do what he loves in front of other people too,"- a fan reacted.

"Oh Jaehyun again..waking up to seeing him again is such a nice feeling,"- a fan shared.

"he served his country enough when he released an album containing can't get you. get him on the plane to new jersey NOW,"- a fan commented.

Many internet users talked about the male artist's dedication and vocals during the military event.

"Jaehyun's singing talent and commitment are genuinely motivating,"- a user reacted.

"Jaehyun's vocals and dedication truly inspire,"- a user shared.

"never expected to hear jaehyun singing start over,"- a user mentioned.

More about NCT's Jaehyun

NCT's Jaehyun is a singer, rapper, and actor under SM Entertainment. He debuted with NCT U on April 9, 2016, with The 7th Sense. He is also part of NCT 127 and NCT DOJAEJUNG.

The male artist made his official debut as a soloist on August 26, 2024, with the full-length album J. It was unveiled through SM Entertainment and distributed by Kakao Entertainment. The record featured eight tracks, including Smoke, Roses, Flamin' Hot Lemon, Dandelion, Completely, Easy, Can't Get You, and Smoke (English Version).

In recent news, Jaehyun released his first English digital single, Unconditional, on October 24, 2024. It was penned by the screenwriters, including Jaehyun, HYUN, and Taneisha Jackson.

The male artist was enlisted for his mandatory military service as part of the army band on November 4, 2024. He is expected to be discharged from the duty on May 3, 2026.

Additionally, the leader of NCT, Taeyong, began his mandatory military service on April 10, 2024.

