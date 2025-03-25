"THE SONG JUST KEPT GETTING BETTER"- Fans gush over NCT's TEN 's music video for 'Stunner'

On March 24, 2025, NCT's TEN released the official music video for Stunner through the SMTOWN YouTube channel, leaving the fandom in awe. The three-minute and forty-three-second clip showcased the male artist seemingly expressing his love for his significant other, accompanied by smooth choreography.

According to the official website, Stunner has been described as an R&B pop song with groovy rhythm instruments. It has been described as:

"The title song "Stunner" is an R&B pop song with groovy rhythm instruments and synth sounds mixed with Ten's vocals varying from rhythmic and delicate to chic-toned raps and whispers."

The site stated the following details about the Korean lyrics of the track Stunner:

"The Korean lyrics express the growing feelings toward a person with unexpected charm, while its English version sings about oneself being a shining being."

TEN's Stunner music video went viral, with fans eagerly sharing clips and praising it. Excitedly, an X user tweeted:

"NO CAUSE IM SO GAGGED THE SONG JUST KEPT GETTING BETTER AND BETTER I LOVE YOU SO BAD TEN."

The fandom congratulated NCT's TEN for his solo comeback. They praised how his vocals added depth and meaning to his music.

"The depth and richness of his voice add so much soul to his music,"- a fan reacted.

"Congratulations on your first solo comeback tennie😭😭😭 i'm so proud, i love the song, the mv, the whole album is amazing! THANK YOU,"- a fan mentioned.

"I love that the Korean version is a love song and the English version is a self-love/hype song! Something for the multilingual folks,"- a fan commented.

Many fans also mentioned if an individual liked R&B, they should tune into NCT's Ten's latest track.

"If you don’t stan Ten even in 2025, you are really missing out on so much good music and artistry,"- a user reacted.

"anyone who loves rnb needs to hear this or you're gonna miss it big time,"-a user shared.

"the track, the video, the album. I LOVE YOU TEN!!!! all the tracks are so good, LOVE cocky confident ten like exactly,"- a user mentioned.

More about NCT's TEN's latest album Stunner

NCT's TEN released his second mini album, Stunner, on March 24, 2025, through SM Entertainment and Kakao Entertainment, respectively. The record featured seven tracks, including Stunner, Enough, Bambola, Sweet As Sin, Waves, Butterfly, and Stunner (English Ver.).

Meanwhile, he debuted as a soloist on February 13, 2024, and released the self-titled solo debut mini album. It featured Nightwalker as the title track of the record. The record featured six songs, including Nightwalker, Water, Dangerous, On Ten, Shadow, and Lie With You.

In recent news, TEN has started the Bambola Challenge video in order to promote his second mini album Stunner.

