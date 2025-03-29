What happened to Ashley Surcombe? GoFundMe raises more than £17,000 for influencer found unconscious in South Korea

British influencer Ashley Surcombe was recently hospitalized after being discovered unresponsive at her Seoul residence on March 24, 2025.

As reported by The Independent on March 27, Ashley was found with a black eye and in a dehydrated condition after failing to respond to calls and messages from friends. Concerned, her parents got in touch with the authorities. According to the outlet, Surcombe has suffered multiple organ failure.

Meanwhile, her sister, Kat, shared an Instagram post on Thursday, March 27, providing an update on Ashley's condition. The post included a photo of Ashley Surcombe in a hospital bed with her eyes closed, tubes inserted in her mouth and nose.

Kat revealed that Ashley is currently in the ICU and apologized to anyone who might find the image disturbing in some manner. She wrote that the entire family needs help and continued:

“I’ve created a Go Fund Me on behalf of my parents who have found themselves financially responsible for Ashley’s medical fees and bringing her back home – we as a family just don’t have the means to cover the mounting costs.”

Kat mentioned that the GoFundMe link has been added to her Instagram bio and expressed gratitude to those who have made donations until now. The fundraiser aims to raise £50,000, with £17,782 collected to date.

Ashley Surcombe’s family opens up on their current situation

Ashley’s sister revealed in her Instagram post that a GoFundMe page has been launched to help cover Surcombe's medical expenses. The description confirmed that Ashley had multiple organ damage alongside dehydration, though the extent of the damage remains unknown for now.

“Unfortunately, Ashley’s health insurance recently expired, meaning all medical costs must be paid out-of-pocket. My parents have already paid a £3,000 deposit just for her treatment, and the expenses are quickly adding up.”

The description also noted that Ashley Surcombe’s family has no idea how long she has to remain hospitalized. In addition, Kat wrote that they have to make arrangements for a flight back home to the UK, which is expected to cost around £1,000.

The GoFundMe page listed all the expenses for Kat, starting with the ICU stay at £1,500 per day, adding that the cost would be £500 for the hospital stay once Surcombe is stable. Furthermore, the cost for X-rays alongside CT scans and other tests is expected to cost almost £1,000, and the cost cannot be predicted for the medications.

As reported by The Mirror on March 26, 2025, police broke into Ashley Surcombe’s house after her parents contacted them. She was found unresponsive inside the bathroom. Speaking to the Daily Star, Kat recalled a conversation with Ashley around a week ago and said:

“She told us she hit her head against the door and got a nasty bruise on her eye. Her blood sugar levels are very low and when we spoke with her on Saturday, she seemed confused, and you could barely see her lips she was so dehydrated.”

Ashley Surcombe has gained recognition over the years for her gaming, fashion, and travel content that she shares through different platforms, as per The Independent. She has accumulated around 464,000 followers on her Instagram page as of this writing.

