"He wants his people to come home with dignity"— Internet reacts as Colombian President offers to send plane for deported nationals from the US

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has reportedly arranged for his presidential plane to be used for safely returning deported nationals from the United States. In a statement released by Petro's office on Sunday, January 26, 2025, it was announced that he was making his aircraft available to facilitate the "dignified return" of fellow nationals.

The statement comes after president Donald Trump shared plans of taking retaliatory measures against the country for turning away two military planes carrying deported migrants this weekend. The measures included 25% "emergency tariffs" on goods, among others.

"The Government of Colombia, under the direction of President Gustavo Petro, has made the presidential aircraft available to facilitate the dignified return of fellow nationals who were to arrive in the country this morning on deportation flights," the statement said.

It continued:

"Under no circumstances have Colombians, as patriots and rights-holders, been or will be banished from Colombian territory."

Colombian officials announced forming a dedicated team to ensure dignified treatment of deported nationals

Citing the statement, the Economic Times reported that the Colombian government has also formed a dedicated team (the Unified Command Post (PMU) on migration) to ensure the dignified treatment of the nationals that were deported. The PMU would include representatives from the Defense Ministry, the People's Office, the Chancellor's Office, and the Presidency of the Republic.

The publication quoted:

"This body's objective is to establish and review protocols that ensure dignified treatment of deported Colombians, guaranteeing that procedures respect human rights and the integrity of each person."

The White House also released a statement saying:

"Today’s events make clear to the world that America is respected again. President Trump will continue to fiercely protect our nation’s sovereignty, and he expects all other nations of the world to fully cooperate in accepting the deportation of their citizens illegally present in the United States."

On Sunday, President Gustavo Preto announced blocking two U.S. military flights carrying deported migrants heading to the country. He called for better treatment of nationals, asking not to treat them like criminals.

In response, Trump, in a post on Truth Social, criticized him, promising "urgent and decisive retaliatory measures." This included 25% tariffs on all goods, which would be raised to 50% in a week.

In addition to the tariffs, he stated that the U.S. would impose a travel ban and "immediate visa revocations" on all government officials and their allies and introduce visa sanctions on all party members, family members, and supporters of the Latin American country.

"These measures are just the beginning. We will not allow the Colombian Government to violate its legal obligations with regard to the acceptance and return of the Criminals they forced into the United States!" Trump wrote.

Petro, in response, promised similar retaliatory tariffs on the U.S. in an X post. He noted that Trump would wipe out the human species because of his greed.

However, by Sunday evening the two countries reached an agreement with the Latin American country agreeing to "all of President Trump’s terms." This included unrestricted acceptance of illegal immigrants.

