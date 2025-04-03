Who composed the popular sitcom Martin's theme song? Kid Capri says his voice was sampled without his knowledge

American DJ and rapper Kid Capri recently claimed that the theme song of the popular Fox sitcom Martin was allegedly made using his voice. Appearing on the Bag Fuel podcast's April 1, 2025, episode, he told the hosts that his voice was reportedly sampled without his knowledge or consent.

Ad

According to a Billboard report dated April 2, 2025, Steve Keitt composed Martin's theme song. On the Bag Fuel podcast, Kid Capri claimed that his voice was seemingly taken from the 1992 HBO stand-up series Def Comedy Jam. He added that it had been more than 30 years, and he never spoke up since he never cared about money.

"They took my voice from Def Comedy Jam, sampled it, put it on the Martin show. Never got no permission from me, never asked for my rights, nothing. This show been on eight different networks for 30 years. Now, if it was a money thing for me, I would been like, 'Yo, where’s my bread?' I ain’t never did that," he said.

Ad

Ad

According to Hot97, Capri only spoke up when Martin Lawrence, the show's creator and actor, and Tisha Campbell, the actress from the show, allegedly denied his accusation. Calling their denial "the dumbest sh*t," Kid Capri claimed everyone knew it was his voice.

"First of all, that was the dumbest sh*t to say, everybody know it’s me number one. Number two, I got videos of this. Number three, all you had to say was, 'Yo Kid, we used your sh*t, is it aight? Here's a bag.' Or not," he said.

Ad

Last year, Kid Capri supported Gillie Da Kid's statement on women

Kid Capri and DJ Gillie Da Kid (Image via Instagram/@kidcapri101 and @gilliedaking)

According to a report by Vibe, DJ Gillie Da Kid posted a reel on his Instagram on June 29, 2024. In the video, he criticized women who don't work or have nothing going on but call themselves a "bad b*tch." The DJ told them to shut up, saying they only looked good. He said:

Ad

"I'm tired of this sh*t 'I'm a bad b*tch, bad b*tch.' B*tch, your credit score is 300. Shut the f*ck up...How you a bad b*tch if you got nothing going on? Nothing, you just look good. What?"

Ad

The next day, Kid Capri supported Gillie Da Kid by saying he agreed with his statements. Calling such women "narcissistic," the rapper then stated that they should show how they take care of businesses, kids, homes, etc.

In the caption of his Instagram post, Capri remarked that such "narcissistic" women can never handle men like him. He wrote:

"Being sexy is one thing, over doing it is another, No hate at all, and I really don’t care if you don’t agree, but @gilliedaking said he’s tired of woman calling themselves bad b*tches, and I agree... Sh*ts corny! And if that’s the only thing you got going for you, then you could never handle a man like me, woman can be sexy and have fun, but people gotta get their minds right. I said what I said. #kidcapri"

Ad

Kid Capri supported Gillie Da Kid. (Image via Instagram/@kidcapri101)

Kid Capri last appeared on Redman's 2024 track Hoodstar with Faith Evans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback