Who is Gillie Da Kid? Philadelphia rapper claims slain teen basketball star Noah Scurry was son YNG Cheese’s killer

Gillie Da Kid appeared on the Club Shay Shay podcast on February 12 and spoke about his son YNG Cheese’s July 2023 murder. Kid claimed that the police recently informed him that the high school basketball star Noah Scurry who was killed last month reportedly took YNG Cheese's life, whose real name is Devin Spady.

The conversation began when podcast host Shannon Sharpe asked Gillie, "Have you talked to the kid that took your son’s life?" The latter replied by saying:

“Nah I never met him. Only reason I knew is because the police called me and told me once he was murdered. Cause the kid had just got shot 17 times he was walking with his mom and he got murdered and then the police notified me and let me know that he was one of the kids that was pretty much about to get locked up for the murder, but he got murdered first."

Kid added:

"He had to deal with God, that’s how I look at it."

As the duo continued to talk about gun violence and crime in Philadelphia, Sharpe pointed out that he recently heard about 17-year-old Noah Scurry being gunned down in front of his mother outside his home, on his way to Samuel Fels High School.

“That’s who killed my son… Yeah. The 17-year-old basketball player that just got shot 17 times. That's who killed my son,” Gillie Da Kid claimed.

Gillie Da Kid who’s also known as Gillie Da King is a Philadelphia rapper, podcaster, philanthropist, and an unofficial Eagles hype man.

He ended the topic by telling Shannon Sharpe that the deadly bullets were not meant for his son. Instead, YNG Cheese was “at the wrong place, at the wrong time.”

Everything you need to know about Gillie Da Kid

Gillie Da Kid was born Nasir Fard in North Philadelphia on January 1, 1984. He entered the city’s underground rap scene in the late 1990s by joining the band, Major Figgas. This is when he adopted the stage name Gillie Da Kid, which later came to be known as Gillie Da King.

Under Major Figgas, Gillie dropped the album, Figgas 4 Life in 2000 through the label, RuffNation Records. However, when the group disbanded, King moved on to have a solo career under the Cash Money Records collective.

Unfortunately, he never released any music during his time with them and soon left it in 2006 due to creative differences and went independent. Meanwhile, Gillie claimed he was the ghostwriter on Lil Wayne’s 2004 album Tha Carter, leading to a feud between the duo.

Cash Money Records, which had both artists signed to their label, refuted the claims.

Subsequently, Kid released several albums as a solo rapper including King of Philly in 2008, I Am Philly in 2009, Welcome to Gilladelphia in 2015, and Million-Dollaz Worth of Game in 2017.

Kid also hosts a podcast called Million Dollaz Worth of Game with his cousin Wallo, who was also a member of Major Figgas and spent 20 years in prison (released in 2017) on armed robbery charges. Their weekly podcast drops on Barstool Sports.

Some of the notable guests so far have been rapper Ice Cube, Colorado football coach Deion Sanders, and Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey, among others. Besides, Gillie Da Kid is an unofficial hype man for the NFL team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 41-year-old, who’s known for wearing an oversized Eagles hat, hosts celebratory dance parties outside of his home, outside Lincoln Financial Field, and inside the team’s locker room, following the Eagles’ victories.

Gillie has also run out of the tunnel with the team before playoff games to the tune of Too Short’s Blow the Whistle which has become an unofficial anthem for Eagles.

More about Gillie Da Kid's son's murder

In July 2023, Gillie Da Kid’s rapper son YNG Cheese was killed in a crossfire as part of a triple shooting in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood. Cheese, who was shot in the back and later declared dead at a hospital, was 25 at the time of death.

Two others were hurt in the incident, including a 28-year-old man who was shot twice in the leg and a 31-year-old man who was shot once in the hip. Both of them survived.

Meanwhile, local high school star-athlete Noah Scurry was shot to death in an apparent targeted shooting on January 14, around 7 a.m. local time. As per FOX 29, he died in front of his mother outside of his home, in an alleyway behind Rohrer Street. 20 shots were reportedly fired, out of which 17 hit him.

The outlet mentioned that at least two gunmen jumped out of a white Jeep Cherokee, while a third drove the vehicle. So far, the motive behind the killing remains undisclosed, while no suspect has been arrested related to the crime.

However, Scurry was reported to be a victim in a previous shooting from May 2023 in which a man in his 60s was murdered.

Notably, no arrests have been made related to YNG Cheese’s murder either. While Gillie Da Kid claimed that Noah Scurry killed his son, the Philadelphia Police Department hasn’t officially confirmed the same.

