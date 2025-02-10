Is Bradley Cooper from Philadelphia? Home state explored as actor introduces a Eagles ahead of Super Bowl

Bradley Cooper introduced the Philadelphia Eagles at the 2025 Super Bowl, where they defeated the Kansas City Chiefs. A longtime Eagles fan, Cooper was joined by superfan Declan LeBaron at the pregame announcement.

Other celebrity Eagles fans at the Caesars Superdome included Kevin Hart, Miles Teller, Pink, Meek Mill, and Anne Hathaway..

Longtime Philadelphia Eagles fan Bradley Cooper introduced the team before the game began by taking the mic and delivering a passionate introduction. While holding LeBardon, a juvenile rheumatoid arthritis survivor in his arms, Bradley Cooper said:

“Your 2024 NFC champions the E-A-G-L-E-S!”

For those uninitiated, Bradley Cooper grew up outside of Philadelphia in Abington Township in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. As per The Post, the 50-year-old bought a $6.5 million 33-acre farmhouse in New Hope, Pennsylvania.

Bradley Cooper was accompanied by his daughter to the Super Bowl game

Bradley Cooper’s seven-year old daughter, Lea, accompanied him to the Superdome while the duo sported green jackets and supported the Philadelphia Eagles. The child was seen walking into the arena while holding her father’s hand.

The duo were also seen together at the NFC Championship last month when the Eagles won against the Washington Commanders.

Bradley Cooper and model Irina Shayk welcomed their daughter Lea back in 2017. The couple went on to split two years later.

Cooper also surprised fans in New Orleans with a pop-up of his Philly cheesesteaks food truck, Danny and Coops, alongside business partner and chef Danny, two days before taking Lea to the game.

Bradley Cooper was seen working hard cooking meat on the grill as fans lined up for the cheesesteak.

Back in 2023, Cooper was an active participant in the Super Bowl. For the big game, he appeared alongside his mother in a T-Mobile commercial that advertised their 5G services. Cooper said in the commercial:

“We have an obsession around here. To stay in the moment. To focus on every single detail. The next minute. The next minute. The next practice. The next game.”

The same year, he also introduced the Eagles. He then told Howard Stern in an interview that he would rather the Eagles win the Super Bowl than him get an Oscar.

In 2018, the American Sniper actor narrated a captivated Philadelphia Eagles video and watched them compete for the Lombardi Trophy at the Super Bowl game as well.

For those uninitiated, Declan LeBaron, who turned nine years old just a day before the Super Bowl, went viral last month after appearing in a MDMotivator Instagram video.

He was seen at a Dollar Tree and was asked to choose between taking $1000 and a mystery Eagles mascot doll. He ended up getting money to watch the NFC Championship where the Eagles played against the Commanders, which he shared with other Dollar Tree shoppers.

