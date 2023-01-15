Who was Country Boy Eddie Burns? Tributes pour in as Alabama TV legend dies aged 92

Well-known television personality Gordon Edwards Burns, also known as Country Boy Eddie Burns, passed away on January 13 at the age of 92.

Gordon’s family did not disclose the cause, but said that he was at his residence in Warrior, Alabama, when he passed away. Their statement read:

“He was a trailblazer for both the Alabama music and television scenes, and his contributions will continue to live on. The Burns family would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the viewers, fans, musicians, and everyone else who made his life so special.”

Country Boy Eddie Burns is survived by his son Doyle and three grandchildren.

Tributes to Country Boy Eddie Burns on his death at age 92

Gordon Edwards Burns gained recognition over the years as the host of the Country Boy Eddie Show on WBRC-TV. Radio personality TJ Armstrong expressed his grief on Facebook by writing that he had interviewed many celebrities, but Gordon was his favorite. Armstrong also mentioned that Burns always promoted local talent, and continued by stating:

“Eddie and I had already established a friendship prior to me starting my career as the host of the “Dixie Gospel Caravan,” warming the seat previously occupied by the legendary Wayne Wallace. Because Wayne and Eddie were friends also, he was very eager to have been on my show several times.”

TJ said that in one of his interviews, Eddie had asked him if he got some time to sleep considering that he remained busy for the entire day. TJ replied by saying that he remained live for a few hours and the rest was pre-recorded. Further, TJ added that he edited his interview and was happy to hear how it sounded.

He said that his listeners also told him that parts of his show were pre-recorded, and mentioned:

“I called Eddie, who had heard the same thing, and he laughed harder than I have ever heard anyone laugh before.”

Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:

Shannon @ShannonWVTM13 Sad to see reports of the passing of "Country Boy Eddie" Burns today. Mr. Burns was always very nice to me when I started work in Birmingham. Prayers for his family and all friends. Sad to see reports of the passing of "Country Boy Eddie" Burns today. Mr. Burns was always very nice to me when I started work in Birmingham. Prayers for his family and all friends.

Mike Dubberly GDA @MikeDubberlyGDA 🏼 Sad to learn Gordon Edwards Burns, known as Country Boy Eddie, has passed away at the age of 92. Of course, he hosted the long-running Country Boy Eddie Show on WBRC from 1957 to 1993. Prayers and condolences to his family Sad to learn Gordon Edwards Burns, known as Country Boy Eddie, has passed away at the age of 92. Of course, he hosted the long-running Country Boy Eddie Show on WBRC from 1957 to 1993. Prayers and condolences to his family 😢🙏🏼 https://t.co/CzHMVkgXco

Leah Odam @LeahJSUfan @MikeDubberlyGDA @BramblettHorace Reminds me of sitting at Grandaddy and Nana’s house…they always had Country Boy Eddie on the tv in the mornings 🥰 @MikeDubberlyGDA @BramblettHorace Reminds me of sitting at Grandaddy and Nana’s house…they always had Country Boy Eddie on the tv in the mornings 🥰

judy ⛳️ @judytgolf Gordon Edwards Burns, a legendary TV personality from Alabama Country Boy Eddie has passed at age 92. Gordon Edwards Burns, a legendary TV personality from Alabama Country Boy Eddie has passed at age 92. 🙏😢🙏

✝️David✝️ 🐐🥋🐘 @JDOReed Those of you local to the Birmingham area will know who I'm talking about here. Gordon Edwards Burns, better known as "Country Boy Eddie," died this morning at his home in Warrior. He was 92. He hosted a morning country music TV show on WBRC-TV 6 for many years. Those of you local to the Birmingham area will know who I'm talking about here. Gordon Edwards Burns, better known as "Country Boy Eddie," died this morning at his home in Warrior. He was 92. He hosted a morning country music TV show on WBRC-TV 6 for many years. 😥🙏

Country Boy Eddie Burns was popular for his appearances on various TV shows

Born on December 13, 1930, Country Boy Eddie Burns developed an interest in radio shows at the age of 10. He purchased a fiddle when he was 13 years old and trained himself to play it.

He performed with the band Happy Hal Burns on the Crossroads Variety Show on WBRC-AM and later went on tours with the band. He worked with a psychological warfare unit during the Korean War and sang on the Armed Forces Studio Network in Korea, Japan, and Hawaii.

Country Boy Eddie Burns appeared on different TV shows (Image via Tony BrakeField/Facebook)

Gordon then joined WILD-AM as a disc jockey for program director Warren Musgrove. He then worked for WLBS-AM, WLPH-AM, and a water park in Waterfalls USA. He performed at around 500 live events and later formed his own band that performed for the first time on the Tom York Morning Show on WBRC-TV.

Gordon was mostly known as the host of the Country Boy Eddie Show, which was broadcast on around 100 stations. Burns announced his retirement in December 1993 and the Alabama Music Hall of Fame awarded him the 2001 Media Award. He was residing in Blount County with his wife Edwina and son Doyle. Edwina passed away in 2016.

Poll : 0 votes