Who is Crystal Leigh Clifford? Age and all about Michael Clifford's wife amid recent minor allegations

5 Seconds of Summer band member Michael Clifford’s wife, Crystal Leigh, was heavily discussed on Reddit on February 23. A platform user alleged that the former got into a relationship with the musician when she was 34 and he was 19. The parties involved had not discussed the same at the time of writing this article.

Reddit user u/watermelondrink took to the r/Fauxmoi subreddit to allege that Crystal Leigh cheated on her boyfriend Michael Clifford.

The social media post read:

“According to the person who posted this video, her brother was dating Crystal Leigh, who was 34 at the time. The video alleges that Crystal subsequently cheated on him, with the then-19-year-old Michael Clifford of the band 5 Seconds of Summer.”

As per the Reddit user, a person in Atlanta also confirmed that they knew Leigh and the fact that she was much older than they were. The Reddit post added:

“If this is true, it means that Crystal Leigh was 34 years old, cheating on her boyfriend with a 19-year-old boy band member. And it’s not 10 years later and they are married and have kids together.”

According to Fandom, Crystal Leigh is a social media strategist who is currently best known for being an influencer and wife of Michael Clifford. She has amassed over a million followers on Instagram.

As per People Magazine, she was 34 years old in 2023, making her 36 years old in 2025.

Crystal Leigh and Michael Clifford are parents to daughter Lua Stevia Clifford

As per Famous Birthdays, Crystal Leigh studied marketing and music management. Fans of 5 Seconds of Summer were well aware of her even prior to her making her relationship with Clifford public, as she was frequently spotted with the band.

She was also seen with pop punk band All Time Low, whom 5 Seconds of Summer opened concerts for in the past.

Although not much is known about her, 5SOS fans have accused her of not being a “good person.” Reddit user u/strawberrycows alleged on the r/5sos subreddit:

“Racism, fat phobia, lying about her age, selling pics of her daughter, throwing parties during covid, scamming fans. She’s not a good person.”

As per Instagram user 'exposingcrystall,' the social media personality's old tweets included her saying:

"just saw the ugliest n**ga ever"

"to the girls behind me discussing for 30 min how to take photos without looking like you have fat arms, here's a tip: don't have fat arms"

Comment byu/kpeozz from discussion in5sos Expand Post

The former talent manager and Michael Clifford began dating in January 2016. They ended up secretly tying the knot in January 2021. In June 2023, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child.

As per People Magazine, their daughter, Lua Stevie Clifford, was born on Monday, October 30, 2023 in Georgia. Speaking about the delivery, Michael Clifford exclusively told the publication:

“Crystal labored for over 24 hours and I was doing everything I could to try and help, but she was such a trooper. She was cracking jokes and making friends the whole time. It was really hard for me to watch her go through labor for so long, especially towards the end when we had a few complications. I felt so helpless but she stayed really strong.”

As per Fandom, the couple also own two dogs, South and Moose.

Netizens now await the couple to address the allegations.

