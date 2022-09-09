Who is Jordan Saul? All about Daisy Lowe's fiancé as model announces engagement

Popular model Daisy Lowe recently got engaged to her boyfriend Jordan Saul. Lowe revealed the news on social media by posting a picture of them sharing a kiss. The caption reads:

“We took this picture this afternoon moments before @jordanjaysaul ASKED ME TO MARRY HIM. I said f*** yes… i am officially your fiancée & I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you my hubby to be.”

Jordan also took to Instagram to share the news of the engagement in a post that was captioned:

"She said yes! @daisylowe your stuck with me now."

The comments section was flooded with best wishes from Daisy’s close friends.

Daisy Lowe met fiancée during a dog walk in London

For now, the only information available about Jordan Saul is that he is a real estate developer. He is active on Instagram under the username @jordanjaysaul with around 2,077 followers, and his posts mostly feature him and Daisy Lowe as well as pictures of animals.

Jordan gained recognition after his engagement to Daisy Lowe. The couple met two years ago, Lowe revealed on social media. She opened up about their meeting and how the relationship grew on their first anniversary as a couple.

Daisy said that she went to meet Matilda Napier for a stroll but was already late. However, she spotted her puppy Monty running towards a beautiful Belgian Shepherd. The owner of the dog was none other than Saul, who started a dog chat with Lowe and they had a conversation that lasted a few hours.

Lowe mentioned that she is thankful for arriving late since she was able to bond well with Saul. The pair have been spotted together at various events and often arrive in matching outfit colors. As mentioned earlier, they love dogs.

Daisy Lowe’s personal life explored

Daisy Lowe is a well-known fashion model

Daisy Lowe’s name has previously been linked to some popular personalities like Matt Smith, DJ Mark Ronson, Jack Penate, and Harry Styles.

Lowe recently gained recognition after making a statement that she loves to have s*x three times a day, which also has its own rules. She said that she always knew that good s*x made her feel a lot better and o*****s are good for stress relief.

She continued:

“I’m definitely happiest at least a few times a week, like every other day. On a great day, two or three times a day.”

The 33-year-old started modeling at the age of 12 and was signed by modeling agency Select when she was 15. She has been featured in Vogue Italia, Harper’s Bazaar, and Jane magazine.

Lowe has been a model for Agent Provocateur lingerie for three years. Her magazine work includes editorials and covers of publications like Tatler, Elle, Teen Vogue, Grazia, The Sunday Times, and more.

She was a contestant on season14 of Strictly Come Dancing and appeared in a comedy sketch for The Feeling Nuts Comedy Night followed by the action film, Pressure.

