Who is Dani Laidley? Biological male named as one of the hottest women in the world by Maxim comes under scrutiny

Former West Coast Eagles athlete Dani Laidley made it on the 2023 Maxim Australia’s Hot 100 list. The former-football champion transitioned in 2020 and has since stood as a role model for the LGBTQ community. As she revels in her 92nd position on the list, her past has come under scrutiny.

Conservative political commentator Oli London recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal that Dani, who also goes by Danielle Laidley, was arrested in 2020 after facing stalking allegations. While misgendering Laidley, London revealed that she sent the alleged victim “100 threatening messages and calls including threatening violence and to ‘ram’ the victim” with her car.

Dani Laidley's past explored as the transgender role model goes viral online

Dani Laidley played for the Australian Football League's West Coast Eagles and North Melbourne before becoming a coach to the Kangaroos. She has since been a special guest on Triple M for the Hawthorn and Bulldogs.

The 56-year-old is also the author of Don't Look Away: A Memoir of Identity & acceptance. Here's how Good Reads has described the book:

"An unflinching account of what it's like to know you don't fit the body you were born into, and the desperate measures taken to mask the fear of being outed of losing those you love."

As mentioned, Danielle’s past has come to light following her recent Maxim nomination. According to The Age, she pleaded guilty in 2020 to making dozens of calls and sending several text messages to a woman between April and May. It has also been reported that Laidley watched and photographed the victim outside her house.

According to The Publica, the former sportsperson told the victim:

“I am going to ram you with the car when you leave.”

She reportedly called the victim a “slut” and a “c*nt.” After pleading guilty, Laidley was ordered to be on good behavior for 18 months to avoid conviction, prison time, and a fine.

The Maxim nominee also appeared in court after facing drug possession charges. The judge ordered her to take treatment at a rehabilitation clinic and visit an endocrinologist.

Recently, Dani Laidley revealed during an interview with Triple M that she battled gender dysphoria in the past.

“I felt like I was walking around with a boat anchor on my head for many, many years, but I was too scared, ashamed, embarrassed to go and find out about it, but I knew there was something different about how I was feeling,” she said.

Speaking about where she is in her life right now, Dani Laidley recently said:

“'I am really enjoying just being back in the AFL family and using it as a social platform for me and just reconnecting with a lot of people, just so they get to know the real me over the next period of time, because the person they have got to know over the last 35 years, I have always kept barriers, I would never let anyone get too close to me.”

At the time of writing this article, Dani Laidley had not publicly addressed her nomination.