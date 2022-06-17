Who is Daniel Humm? All about Demi Moore’s boyfriend as actress goes Instagram official

Demi Moore recently went Instagram official with her boyfriend Daniel Humm. The actress posted a series of loved-up photos of the pair from their trip to “the palace of kings and queens.”

One of the photos featured a silhouette selfie of the couple, while others saw them posing as they held each other's hands, cuddling, and enjoying some personal time together. In a second post, Moore shared pictures of the couple attending the 2022 French Open finals.

Daniel Humm and Demi Moore first sparked dating rumors in March 2022 after they were spotted together in the front row of Chloe's Fall/Winter 2022 runway show for Paris Fashion Week, along with Maria Sharapova and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

Everything to know about Demi Moore’s boyfriend, Daniel Humm

Daniel Humm is an award-winning chef and entrepreneur (Image via Daniel Humm/Instagram)

Daniel Humm is an award-winning chef and the owner of New York-based hospitality group Make It Nice, the company behind Eleven Madison Park and Eleven Madison Home. He hails from Switzerland and started working in the food industry at the age of 14.

Over the years, Humm began visiting some of the finest Swiss hotels and restaurants and eventually earned his first Michelin star at the age of 24. He moved to the United States in 2003 and began working as the Executive Chef of Campton Place in San Francisco.

During his time in Campton, Humm received four stars from the San Francisco Chronicle. A few years later, he moved to New York as the Executive Chef of Eleven Madison Park. Humm then went on to purchase Eleven Madison Park from Union Square Hospitality Group in 2011 and began his own hospitality company, Make It Nice, shortly after.

Make It Nice later ventured into opening NoMad hotel restaurants in 2012. NoMad opened the counter-service restaurant Made Nice in 2017, with the chain later expanding to the cities of Los Angeles and Las Vegas in 2018.

Humm and Eleven Madison Park received several accolades together, including four stars from The New York Times, seven James Beard Foundation Awards (including Outstanding Chef and Outstanding Restaurant in America), three Michelin Stars, and the #1 spot on the World's 50 Best Restaurants list in 2017.

The chef returned to Europe in 2019 and opened the recognized Davies and Brook restaurant at the iconic Claridge’s Hotel in London. He also authored books like Eleven Madison Park: The Cookbook, I Love New York: Ingredients and Recipes, The NoMad Cookbook and Eleven Madison Park: The Next Chapter.

Humm is also the co-founder of the nonprofit organization Rethink Food in 2017, which is committed to creating a more equitable and sustainable food system. According to Town & Country, the organization served 3000 meals every day to first responders and food-insecure communities in New York during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The chef reportedly started dating Moore earlier this year and posted a photo with the actress alongside artist Roni Horn on Instagram in April 2022. A source close to the pair told US Weekly that the pair formed a bond over their shared interests in art and travel.

Humm shares two daughters, Vivienne and Colette, with his ex-wife Geneen Wright, and daughter Justine with ex-girlfriend Elaine Mathieu. Meanwhile, Demi Moore shares daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah with her ex-husband Bruce Willis.

The actress has also been married to Ashton Kutcher and Freddy Moore in the past.

