Who is Danielle Allen? Thompson Elementary School teacher Claire Kyle's racist tweets leave netizens enraged

A Thompson Elementary School teacher, Danielle Allen, came under fire after she posted several racist tweets against white people from her Twitter account, under her alter-name Claire Kyle. Social media users discovered the account and began bashing the woman as she posted a series of racist tweets and claimed that she enjoys "being racist."

Elementary School teacher, Danielle Allen's tweet. (Image via Twitter)

As per the school teacher's Twitter profile, she joined the platform in September 2022 and has been posting racist tweets since July this year. However, she recently grabbed the attention of netizens after she posted a series of tweets about white individuals.

Netizens were outraged when they stumbled upon a tweet in which she posted a picture of her sister with her white boyfriend and claimed that she was "disappointed" on seeing them together. She also joked about killing the man and hiding his body, as per Libs of TikTok. Several people asked the Thompson Elementary School to fire the first-grade teacher over her racist behavior.

Elementary School teacher, Danielle Allen's tweet (Image via Twitter)

Danielle Allen a.k.a. Claire Kyle, a teacher at Thompson Elementary School, reportedly graduated in 2012

Several social media users began researching the teacher after her racist tweets began doing the rounds online. They found out that she attended Horn High School and graduated in 2012. Individuals also learned that she is a first-grade teacher at Thompson Elementary School, although she penned tweets under a different name.

She confirmed that netizens were right about her job and claimed that her job was "safe" and "being a great teacher pays off."

Claire Kyle's tweet. (Image via Twitter)

In the bio of her Twitter account, she called herself "Queen Pick Me" and mentioned that she was "pro-black men." Her account is currently private and she also called herself a "Black supremacist."

Claire Kyle's Twitter bio (Image via Twitter)

As soon as her Tweets went viral, the Thompson Elementary School asked her to delete her racist posts. However, social media users took screenshots of her racist comments, and many users like @AmiriKing then posted about it on social media. Several netizens took to the comments section of their post to react to the same.

Social media users bash Thompson Elementary School teacher, Danielle Allen for racist tweets. (Image via Twitter)

As of this writing, neither Danielle Allen nor the elementary school has addressed the controversy.