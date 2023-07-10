"Embarassing and Immature": Nick Fuentes' Fresh&Fit racist controversy explained as white supremacist leaves netizens outraged

Nick Fuentes, a far-right influencer, is in the news following his appearance on the "Fresh&Fit" podcast. Some of the racist remarks he made while on the show irked social media users. In the podcast, he used the n-word and that left internet users furious.

In the video, that has gone viral, it can be seen that the people sitting near him urged him to say the word. A woman who was sitting next to Nick said,

"Come on man I want you to say it."

Another woman also said,

"I wanna hear"

Nick replied to this and said,

"You want me to say it? Is anyone gonna hit me if I say it?"

Nick then said the word. As he said the n-word, the fellow podcaster started hooting. However, some of them were not ok with it and were left shocked.

The video of this is now doing rounds on the internet. A social media user @KatATrotter reacted to this viral clip from the podcast by saying, "Embarrassing and Immature"

Another clip is doing rounds on the internet from this podcast's episode where Nick talked about interracial relationships. He said,

"I don’t like it, I don’t like race mixing"

On the podcast, Nick Fuentes was joined by seven women. At this time, the host Myron Gaines and co-host Walter Weekes were also present there.

Nick Fuentes receives massive backlash online for saying the n-word on the Fresh&Fit podcast

The 24-year-old right-influencer is receiving major backlash online as he recently appeared on the "Fresh&Fit" podcast. On the podcast, he used the n-word and also said that he is against race mixing. Soon after this, his videos went viral online and internet users started reacting to it.

Several social media users called him out for being racist and said that people around him shouldn't have hyped him up for saying all that.

See reactions here:

Adam B. Coleman, President of Aintblackistan @wrong_speak



I must be living in an alternate dimension or something lol



(Video Credit



Nick Fuentes on Fresh and Fit podcast dropping the N-Bomb.I must be living in an alternate dimension or something lol(Video Credit @Tree_of_Logic Nick Fuentes on Fresh and Fit podcast dropping the N-Bomb.I must be living in an alternate dimension or something lol(Video Credit @Tree_of_Logic)https://t.co/HbVmsTixQB

Rugged Amethyst #TexasBorn #CaliBred @groove_sdc Nick Fuentes is trending but all I'm seeing are tweets praising his performance. Not the fact that he's a virulent racist and anti-semite.



The brothers and sisters hyping this dude up are not helping but this is the world we live in. Disinformation has us embracing the enemy. Nick Fuentes is trending but all I'm seeing are tweets praising his performance. Not the fact that he's a virulent racist and anti-semite. The brothers and sisters hyping this dude up are not helping but this is the world we live in. Disinformation has us embracing the enemy.

David Marcus @BlueBoxDave @wrong_speak @Tree_of_Logic This is so bizarre. What do you think it means? A bunch of black people goading this idiot. What’s the play here? @wrong_speak @Tree_of_Logic This is so bizarre. What do you think it means? A bunch of black people goading this idiot. What’s the play here?

Ms. Eddings @PattyCakesyall @wrong_speak The lady in the pink shirt is the only one shaking her head “no.” 🤔 @wrong_speak The lady in the pink shirt is the only one shaking her head “no.” 🤔

Shoerunner3000 @waytoointoshoes @notsoErudite I thought he said he loved black people @notsoErudite I thought he said he loved black people😭

Nick Fuentes is a far-right commentator and founder of the America First Political Action Conference

Nick Fuentes is an American political commentator and conservative media personality. He gained prominence as a right-wing online personality and has been associated with the "America First" movement. Fuentes is known for his controversial views on various subjects, including immigration, nationalism, and identity politics.

He was born on August 18, 1998, in the Chicago area. Nick Fuentes first gained attention through his YouTube channel, "America First with Nicholas J. Fuentes," where he live streams and discusses political and cultural issues from a conservative perspective. He has also been active on other social media platforms like Twitter and Telegram.

Nick Fuentes has been associated with far-right and white nationalist groups and has faced criticism for promoting conspiracy theories and engaging in hate speech.

Poll : 0 votes