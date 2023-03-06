Who is Michael Knowles? CPAC speech controversy explained as transgenderism comments spark outrage  

Conservative political commentator Michael Knowles sparked immense backlash online following his anti-trans rhetoric at the Conservative Political Action Conference. The Daily Wire host rallied for the eradication of “transgenderism” which left netizens weary.

During his speech on Saturday, Michael Knowles told the crowd that the transgender “ideology” must be “eradicated.” He also claimed that “transgenderism” was taking away the rights of people. He did not elaborate on how the ideology was stealing rights from others in his speech. Michael Knowles said:

"There can be no middle way in dealing with transgenderism. It is all or nothing. If transgenderism is true, if men can really become women then it is true for everybody of all ages. If transgenderism is false, as it is, if men really can become women, as they cannot, then it is false for everybody too. And if it’s false, then we should not indulge it."

Knowles went on to add:

"Especially since that indulgence requires taking away the rights and customs of so many people. If it is false, then for the good of society and especially for the good of poor people who have fallen prey to this confusion, transgenderism must be eradicated from public life entirely. The whole preposterous ideology at every level."

Senator Scott Wiener @Scott_Wiener “Transgenderism must be eradicated from public life entirely.”



These words were in a speech by a major right wing figure at a national conservative conference.



It’s a straight up call for genocide. That’s what this fight is about. They want us gone. “Transgenderism must be eradicated from public life entirely.”These words were in a speech by a major right wing figure at a national conservative conference.It’s a straight up call for genocide. That’s what this fight is about. They want us gone. https://t.co/HHFyjbCejg

According to the Cambridge Dictionary, transgenderism is often used by those against transgender people. It refers to those whose gender does not match the body they are born with.

Who is Michael Knowles?

Following his controversial speech, several netizens have developed a keen interest in the political commentator. Prior to becoming a known figure in the political arena, Knowles aspired to become an actor. He curated his craft at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting. He also graduated from Yale University with a degree in history and Italian.

Michael Knowles has appeared in a few short films and series including Survive, Triangle and House of Shades.

Following Donald Trump’s presidential win, he became a devout follower of the Republican Party. He has acquired immense backlash for his right-leaning politics and statements that included calling Greta Thunberg a mentally ill child and making derogatory remarks towards former president Barack Obama.

He was also sprayed with lavender liquid after offending the LGBTQ community.

Michael Knowles also wrote the famous 2017 book Reasons to Vote for Democrats: A Comprehensive Guide. The book, which contained 266 pages, was entirely empty and mocked the left-leaning party. Several conservatives praised Knowles for the book and he also gained positive reviews from Donald Trump.

His appearance at the CPAC event was not the only time he raised eyebrows over his political beliefs. Recently, a clip of him speaking about transgender people on his show came to light. Knowles stated that transgender people are not a “legitimate category of being.” Addressing the backlash he received for seemingly calling for the genocide of the trans community, Knowles said on his show:

“One, I don’t know how you can have a genocide of transgender people because genocide refers to genes, it refers to genetics, it refers to biology and the whole point of transgenderism is that it has nothing to do with biology… transgender people is not a real ontological category. It is not a legitimate category of being.”

Erin Reed @ErinInTheMorn Since Michael Knowles genocidal statements of "eradicating transgenderism entirely" are trending and people are just now paying attention.



3 days ago, he said you "can't genocide transgender people because they are not a legitimate category of being."



Since Michael Knowles genocidal statements of "eradicating transgenderism entirely" are trending and people are just now paying attention.3 days ago, he said you "can't genocide transgender people because they are not a legitimate category of being."https://t.co/OjrlCQpEmb

Netizens react to Michael Knowles’ CPAC transgenderism speech

Internet users were horrified to hear the political commentator’s beliefs on transgender people and the theory of transgenderism. A few reactions read:

Pandora Browning @Pbrown421 @David_Leavitt Better idea to eradicate the type of political parties that advocate for such horrible things. I spent a lot of time comforting people today over this hate. We need better people to serve us. @David_Leavitt Better idea to eradicate the type of political parties that advocate for such horrible things. I spent a lot of time comforting people today over this hate. We need better people to serve us.

Trash prophet of the frendtimes @therealgusgblaw

its pretty awkward @David_Leavitt even half the people in the audience are looking like 'eeeeh, im not sure we should just SAY it like that...'its pretty awkward @David_Leavitt even half the people in the audience are looking like 'eeeeh, im not sure we should just SAY it like that...'its pretty awkward

Joel Tillman @JTillman_ @David_Leavitt His dehumanization of trans folk and reducing them to an ideology is such a move of rhetoric and excludes everyone and their mother from being reasonable. @David_Leavitt His dehumanization of trans folk and reducing them to an ideology is such a move of rhetoric and excludes everyone and their mother from being reasonable.

CMD @sandygap46

I think I will vomit @David_Leavitt purify the raceI think I will vomit @David_Leavitt purify the raceI think I will vomit

After amassing intense backlash online, Knowles clarified with various publications, including the Rolling Stone, that a call for the eradication of “transgenderism” is not the same as wanting to eradicate transgender people.

Poll : 0 votes