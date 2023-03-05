What is Shmunguss on Netflix? Viral category takes TikTok by storm

With multiple facts and trends going viral on TikTok on a regular basis, the latest one to emerge on the platform is a video that allegedly informs users about the “Shmunguss” category on Netflix. Since its release, the video has gone viral, where the user claims that the streaming giant has introduced a new category on its platform. In the video, the user is heard saying:
“Can someone tell me what these categories are? Shmungus??!!”
The user then showed the category, with several movies appearing on the screen, including The Shmunguss King, I Married A Shmunguss, The Shmonguss Among Us, and Shmonguss’ Revenge.
Although the video has become baffling for netizens, the new Netflix category is just a joke that has recently gained traction. Moreover, upon searching on Google, no such movies can be found on the search engine.
Many users have questioned this by asking why nothing on this can be found online, to which several people have responded by claiming that the reason why Google shows nothing upon searching for the allegedly new Netflix category is because it is “not real.”
“Shmunguss” on Netflix leaves people in a dilemma as netizens react to the viral TikTok video
Since the TikTok video went viral, several people have reacted to the news about the “Shmunguss” category on Netflix. Speaking about the category and how it has left netizens clueless, many social media users tweeted that they cannot "figure out what it means." Meanwhile, several other Twitteratis joked about the situation, writing how they would start watching Netflix if they could get the "Shmunguss" category or that they have already watched the movies listed under the category.
With several trends that keep popping up on the platform every now and then, the “Shmunguss” trend has become a rage on social media. However, the category doesn't exist, nor are the movies being shown in the video real.
However, this is not the only Netflix trend that has become popular on social media. A few months back, a Netflix trend became popular where people made TikTok videos that made them appear as if they in Netflix movies.
Remembering the old Netflix trend that took the platform by storm in 2022
Creating a buzz on social media, the Netflix trend once became a rage on the platform, where couples on TikTok made their videos look like content from Netflix. As simple as it sounds, it tricked many people on social media.
The videos appeared to be clips that were streaming from the platform. Although the videos were done in a way that looked real, those weren't the original content produced by Netflix.
Some creators later revealed that the videos were created on platforms like Canva and other video editing platforms. This allowed people to create their own design and merge the video into an already existing YouTube video, with the netlfix opening.