What is Shmunguss on Netflix? Viral category takes TikTok by storm

With multiple facts and trends going viral on TikTok on a regular basis, the latest one to emerge on the platform is a video that allegedly informs users about the “Shmunguss” category on Netflix. Since its release, the video has gone viral, where the user claims that the streaming giant has introduced a new category on its platform. In the video, the user is heard saying:

“Can someone tell me what these categories are? Shmungus??!!”

The user then showed the category, with several movies appearing on the screen, including The Shmunguss King, I Married A Shmunguss, The Shmonguss Among Us, and Shmonguss’ Revenge.

Although the video has become baffling for netizens, the new Netflix category is just a joke that has recently gained traction. Moreover, upon searching on Google, no such movies can be found on the search engine.

Many users have questioned this by asking why nothing on this can be found online, to which several people have responded by claiming that the reason why Google shows nothing upon searching for the allegedly new Netflix category is because it is “not real.”

Social media users perplexed after the new Netflix trend goes viral. (Image via Twitter)

“Shmunguss” on Netflix leaves people in a dilemma as netizens react to the viral TikTok video

Since the TikTok video went viral, several people have reacted to the news about the “Shmunguss” category on Netflix. Speaking about the category and how it has left netizens clueless, many social media users tweeted that they cannot "figure out what it means." Meanwhile, several other Twitteratis joked about the situation, writing how they would start watching Netflix if they could get the "Shmunguss" category or that they have already watched the movies listed under the category.

żαyทαв 💡☝🏽😃 @neocultleader somebody on tiktok found an obscure category called shmunguss and nobody can figure out what it means. googling the word literally gives no results for a answer somebody on tiktok found an obscure category called shmunguss and nobody can figure out what it means. googling the word literally gives no results for a answer 😭 https://t.co/DGeWo647CX

ash @ashleychris13 google searches for shmunguss over the last few hours google searches for shmunguss over the last few hours 📈📈📈

JEREMY OUBRE II @jm_worldwide Is the shmunguss category on Netflix real Is the shmunguss category on Netflix real

James @James_T_George and as a filmmaker and actor I'm just happy to do my part 🫥 Shmunguss is all of us 🤝 So proud of @netflix for bringing awareness to such a misunderstood topic #shmunguss and as a filmmaker and actor I'm just happy to do my part 🫥 Shmunguss is all of us 🤝 #shmunguss isallofus #shmonguss #shmonguss revenge #netflix So proud of @netflix for bringing awareness to such a misunderstood topic #shmunguss 💕 and as a filmmaker and actor I'm just happy to do my part 🫥 Shmunguss is all of us 🤝 #shmungussisallofus #shmonguss #shmongussrevenge #netflix

Qiggs Garbanzo @stinkstar Netflix shmunguss is just a ploy to get you to open Netflix when you wouldn’t have otherwise done it Netflix shmunguss is just a ploy to get you to open Netflix when you wouldn’t have otherwise done it

pochuuta @cheejeugimbap @impossiblyeve Wait where’s Planet of the Shmunguss???Don’t tell me Netflix got rid of that too… @impossiblyeve Wait where’s Planet of the Shmunguss???Don’t tell me Netflix got rid of that too…

💞 @YvetteWillams How has this dude not heard of Shmunguss!? How has this dude not heard of Shmunguss!? https://t.co/iTrEsZr4Uu

Lemonpunk 🍋 @LemonPunkerton Just watched the #Shmunguss Films on #Netflix Honestly really great stuff but i really gotta ask if the cannibalism scenes needed to be so drawn out. Just watched the #Shmunguss Films on #Netflix Honestly really great stuff but i really gotta ask if the cannibalism scenes needed to be so drawn out.

Maxxii @SuperMaxxii What do you mean Shmunguss isn't a category on Netflix?

I literally just finished season 5 of The Shmunguss Diaries last week. What do you mean Shmunguss isn't a category on Netflix?I literally just finished season 5 of The Shmunguss Diaries last week.

OnlineCretin @OnlineCretin @impossiblyeve What do you mean? Smunguss is the pop hit on netflix for 34 years running. The favorite Shmunguss KING is the best in the series. @impossiblyeve What do you mean? Smunguss is the pop hit on netflix for 34 years running. The favorite Shmunguss KING is the best in the series.

With several trends that keep popping up on the platform every now and then, the “Shmunguss” trend has become a rage on social media. However, the category doesn't exist, nor are the movies being shown in the video real.

However, this is not the only Netflix trend that has become popular on social media. A few months back, a Netflix trend became popular where people made TikTok videos that made them appear as if they in Netflix movies.

Remembering the old Netflix trend that took the platform by storm in 2022

Creating a buzz on social media, the Netflix trend once became a rage on the platform, where couples on TikTok made their videos look like content from Netflix. As simple as it sounds, it tricked many people on social media.

The videos appeared to be clips that were streaming from the platform. Although the videos were done in a way that looked real, those weren't the original content produced by Netflix.

Social media users participated in the Netflix trend in 2022. (Image via TikTok)

Some creators later revealed that the videos were created on platforms like Canva and other video editing platforms. This allowed people to create their own design and merge the video into an already existing YouTube video, with the netlfix opening.

Poll : 0 votes