Who is Daniiellè Alexis? Lamar Odom photo stirs online speculation

Lamar Odom is reportedly dating Australian model Daniiellè Alexis, with the news of them dating coming after their photo went viral last month, featuring Odom with Alexis.

The photo was initially posted by Alexis on Instagram and was supposedly clicked inside a car in Los Angeles, California. Sharing the picture, Alexis wrote in the caption:

“One of the most beautiful humans I’ve met.”

Soon after, the comment section was flooded with heart and fire emojis from the duo’s followers. Lamar Odom and Daniiellè Alexis however, are yet to comment and confirm the same.

Everything to know about Daniiellè Alexis

Although her date of birth remains unknown, Daniiellè Alexis is a well-known Australian transgender actress, who gained recognition for her performance in the series, Wentworth. She eventually became a frontrunner for the LGBTQIA+ community in Australia and the United States.

Alexis is currently the first Australian-born trans woman residing and working in the film and television industry in Los Angeles. She had previously said that since diversity is increasing in Australia and other parts of the world, transgender stories must continue to appear on the screen. Alexis was later signed to ATN Entertainment.

Daniielle Alexis is a transgender actress (Image via daniiellealexis/Instagram)

In an interview with 7NEWS.com.au last year, she spoke up about being raised in Perth, while facing discrimination for her transition and her passion for acting. Alexis' parents divorced when she was six years old and afterwards, she moved to Perth with her mother and older sister, Ashton. Alexis also revealed that she was "confused" about her gender identity for "a very long time".

Although her mother had later tied the knot with someone else, Alexis said that her stepfather whole-heartedly "supported her transition". However growing up, she faced harassment from many others and was a victim of bullying, along with mental and physical abuse. Alexis reportedly began her transition at the age of 19.

Daniiellè Alexis developed an interest in acting from her older sister, who was training herself in singing. She previously has worked on a BHP mine in WA’s Pilbara.

The model and actress is currently aiming to become the face of transgender people in Australia. On International Women’s Day this year, she had encouraged everyone to "believe in themselves".

Lamar Odom’s rocky relationship with Khloe Kardashian

Off the basketball court, Lamar Odom is best known as reality television star and business mogul Khloe Kardashian's former husband. The ex-couple first met at a party in 2009 and soon after tied the knot. They even appeared for two seasons of their spin-off show, Khloe & Lamar.

However, the couple decided to separate in 2013 due to Odom's intense addiction issues. Although Khloe tried to help him by taking him to rehab, she applied for divorce soon after.

When Lamar Odom was hospitalized in 2015 following a drug overdose, Kardashian reportedly sat beside him for four days. She later withdrew her divorce petition to support and take care of Odom, however soon after, the pair finally divorced in 2016.

