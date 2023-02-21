Who was David O'Connell? LA Auxiliary Bishop shot to death in California

On Saturday, February 18, a LA Bishop, David O'Connell, was fatally shot in a California suburb. His death was announced in a statement released by Archbishop José H. Gomez.

The Los Angeles Catholic official, famous for being a "community peacemaker," was found shot to death in his Hacienda Heights home on Saturday morning. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department stated that the shooting occurred in the 1500 block of Janlu Avenue.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of shooting. Readers' discretion is advised.

Clara Harter @_ClaraHarter Members of the Sacred Heart Church choir in Covina sing by the house where Bishop David O’Connell was shot and killed yesterday. Father Albert Avenido presides over a prayer service for the deceased and divine mercy chaplet Members of the Sacred Heart Church choir in Covina sing by the house where Bishop David O’Connell was shot and killed yesterday. Father Albert Avenido presides over a prayer service for the deceased and divine mercy chaplet https://t.co/uOqjUqu7t8

The Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles reportedly suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the upper torso and was pronounced dead at the scene. The case is under investigation as a suspicious death, and not much information regarding the motive behind the shooting or possible suspects has been released.

Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau Detective Michael Modica told KCAL:

"It's very early in the investigation. We got a lot more steps we have to take to make more determination to what's happening."

Bishop Robert Barron @BishopBarron I received last night the devastating news that my dear friend, Bishop David O’Connell, has died. Bishop Dave and I were ordained auxiliary bishops for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles seven years ago. I received last night the devastating news that my dear friend, Bishop David O’Connell, has died. Bishop Dave and I were ordained auxiliary bishops for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles seven years ago. https://t.co/GWrgLY1hPX

David O'Connell was described as a "peacemaker with a heart for the poor"

69-year-old David O'Connell, the Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, was fatally shot at his LA home on Saturday. Famously known as the "peacemaker," he served his community for four decades before he was brutally killed.

In his statement following the death of the bishop, Archbishop José H. Gomez said:

"As a priest and later a bishop here in Los Angeles for forty-five years, Bishop Dave was a man of deep prayer who had a great love for Our Blessed Mother. He was a peacemaker with a heart for the poor and the immigrant, and he had a passion for building a community where the sanctity and dignity of every human life was honored and protected...He was also a good friend, and I will miss him greatly. I know we all will."

Clara Harter @_ClaraHarter I’m in Hacienda Heights where Bishop David O'Connell, the Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, was shot to death earlier today. Parishioners gather at the scene of the crime to mourn and pray for their beloved leader twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I’m in Hacienda Heights where Bishop David O'Connell, the Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, was shot to death earlier today. Parishioners gather at the scene of the crime to mourn and pray for their beloved leader twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/455uda1ZqD

David O'Connell was a part of the Los Angeles Catholic community for 45 years before he became a priest and was appointed Auxiliary Bishop in 2015. He also served as the Episcopal Vicar of the San Gabriel Pastoral Region.

O'Connell was mostly involved in aiding immigrants in California. He was also the chairman of the Interdiocesan Southern California Immigration Task Force, known for extending aid to children and families who immigrated from Central America.

Janice Hahn, the Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, expressed her grief over the sudden death of David O'Connell and said:

"I was very sad to learn of the passing of Bishop O’Connell. He was a longtime friend. I was fortunate to work with him during my time on the city council and again as Supervisor. I join with Archbishop Gomez and the people of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles in mourning his loss."

Julianne Stanz @JulianneStanz "Blessed are the Peacemakers. It has been confirmed that Bishop David O'Connell was murdered at his home. His episcopal motto was "Jesus, I trust in you". My comfort today is in the Irish expression "You have gone no further from us than to God and God is very near". "Blessed are the Peacemakers. It has been confirmed that Bishop David O'Connell was murdered at his home. His episcopal motto was "Jesus, I trust in you". My comfort today is in the Irish expression "You have gone no further from us than to God and God is very near". https://t.co/FNqEsIJX49

An update on Monday, February 20, confirmed that the authorities had detained a person of interest in the shooting of David O'Connell.

