Who was David Seidler? Award-winning writer of The King's Speech dies at 86

David Seidler, the acclaimed screenwriter best known for his work on the Oscar-winning film The King's Speech, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at the age of 86. His manager, Jeff Aghassi, said in a statement that Seidler died during a fly-fishing trip in New Zealand.

“David was in the place he loved most in the world — New Zealand — doing what gave him the greatest peace, which was fly-fishing,” Aghassi said. “If given the chance, it is exactly as he would have scripted it.”

The legacy of David Seidler

David Seidler, born in London in 1937, was a distinguished figure in the world of cinema, recognized particularly for his remarkable contribution to storytelling. According to reports, he is survived by his children, Marc and Maya. Seidler's dedication to his craft often took precedence, with his family life remaining relatively private.

Seidler's journey into screenwriting began amidst World War II's tumult as he relocated to the United States during the London Blitz. A graduate of Cornell University, Seidler forged friendships with notable literary figures such as the esteemed American writer Thomas Pynchon.

Seidler’s foray into entertainment began with adapting Japanese monster movie translation dubs, which started his career. He made a big splash in television with the 1960s series Adventures of the Seaspray and set a course for a prolific career in the industry.

In The King’s Speech, Seidler’s poignant depiction of King George VI’s battle with a stuttering problem was widely praised. He incorporated his own experiences with speech difficulties into a story that resonated with people from all over the world. It was a cinematic triumph first shown in 2010, and it received honors during prestigious events, including the Oscars and BAFTAs.

Seidler also demonstrated his creative genius outside of moviemaking through stage adaptations. His adaptation of The King’s Speech premiered in London’s West End in 2012, further solidifying his position as an accomplished storyteller.

Expand Tweet

David Seidler demonstrated a multifaceted talent throughout his illustrious career, exploring diverse genres and mediums. His repertoire included animated children's musicals such as The King and I, Quest for Camelot, and Madeline: Lost in Paris, showcasing his versatility as a writer.

Seidler’s humility and dedication to his profession did not waver, even with all his accomplishments. Reports also suggest that at the time David Seidler died, he was immersed in a number of different projects, underscoring his lifelong dedication to storytelling.