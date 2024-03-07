Who was Debra Byrd? Barry Manilow leads tributes as beloved American Idol vocal coach passes away 

American Idol head vocal coach Debra Byrd has passed away. She was 72 years old at the time of her passing. Her friend and fellow singer, Barry Manilow, took to Facebook to lead the tributes with a picture of himself alongside Debra Byrd.

He wrote in the caption:

“This is one of the saddest days of my life, I just can’t wrap my mind around the fact that Debra Byrd is no longer with me. She was one of the most wonderful friends I’ve ever had. I will miss you forever, my love.”

The cause of death was not made public at the time of writing this article. According to Dale Ricardo Shields, she passed away on March 5.

Debra Byrd was not only a vocal coach for The Voice and American Idol. She also had a short stint on Canadian Idol, Military Idol, and American Juniors.

Where was Debra Byrd born? Details revealed as vocalist passes away

According to I For Color, the Ain’t Misbehavin’ musical actress was born in Cleveland, Ohio, to a talented family filled with musicians. She began studying music at the young age of 12. As a teenager, she proceeded to sing in church choirs, perform in bands, and also narrated a children’s orchestra with the Cleveland Orchestra.

The John Adams High School graduate went on to receive acting and improv training at the Karamu House Theatre, where she served as the musical director. She was also a member of the East Cleveland Theater and the Dobama Theater.

The singer-actress has acted in numerous musicals, including Bring in ‘Da Noise, Bring in ‘Da Funk, and The Human Comedy, among others.

Speaking about what she liked about mentoring numerous American Idol contestants, she revealed in an interview with Backstage:

“I get to plant a seed of any kind in these [contestants] people who end up having wonderful Grammy-nominated, Grammy-winning and Oscar-winning careers. I feel very grateful and blessed that I have had some input into all of that.”

Debra Byrd has collaborated with numerous singers throughout her career, including Lionel Richie, Stevie Wonder, Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson, Ryan Seacrest, Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga, and Johnny Mathis, among others.

Tributes pour in as Debra Byrd passes away

Several netizens commented on Barry Manilow’s post about Byrd. They extended support to the singer and shared their condolences. A few comments online read:

Details about the funeral arrangements were not made public at the time of writing this article.