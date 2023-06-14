Who are the Denver shooting suspects? Gunmen identified as nine wounded near Nuggets' Ball Arena 

Denver shooting suspects Ricardo Miquel Vazquez and Raoul Jones were arrested after they opened fire near the Nuggets' Ball Arena, wounding nine as basketball fans gathered to celebrate the NBA finals win on Tuesday, June 13, police announced at a news conference.

Trigger warning: This article contains references to mass shootings. Reader discretion is advised

Police said that the mass shooting occurred hours after Denver Nuggets’ won their first NBA championship, in the early hours of Tuesday morning in the 2000 Block of Market Street in the Mile High City. Police said the celebration of their first win spilled out into the streets prompting officers to cordon off many areas in the city.

Authorities revealed that the crowd had thinned out when the gunmen fired twenty rounds in the 2000 Block of Market Street in the Mile High City, injuring nine people at the scene.

Police, who are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting, said that the incident was potentially drug-related as a significant amount of cash and fentanyl pills was recovered from the crime scene. Police confirmed that the shooting was unassociated with the NBA celebrations.

Raoul Jones (Image via SongsRadio/Twitter)

Authorities revealed that 22-year-old Ricardo Miquel Vazquez who sustained a gunshot wound alongside Raoul Jones, 33, were taken into custody at the scene. Police noted that it was likely there were more suspects involved in the incident. Denver Police Commander Matt Clark said:

"While we know some of the offenders were injured by gunfire, we also know that several innocent people who were in the area were hit by rounds that were fired."

Denver shooting suspects charged as nine injured near Nuggets' Ball Arena

In a press conference on Tuesday, June 13, Denver Police Commander Matt Clark announced that Denver shooting suspects, identified as 22-year-old Ricardo Miquel Vazquez and 33-year-old Raoul Jones, were in custody. Clark, who described the Denver shooting as a potential drug-related incident, said that the suspects were charged with possession of a weapon by a previous offender and possession of a controlled substance.

Marc Sallinger @MarcSallinger Denver Police release video of the shooting at Nuggets celebrations that injured 10



You can see how many officers are there at the time when the shooting happens



DPD Chief says shooting likely stemmed from a drug deal and shooting was unassociated from the celebrations Denver Police release video of the shooting at Nuggets celebrations that injured 10You can see how many officers are there at the time when the shooting happensDPD Chief says shooting likely stemmed from a drug deal and shooting was unassociated from the celebrations https://t.co/5DhCwJCRYV

Clark disclosed that five weapons were recovered from the scene and are currently being tested to determine whether they were fired during the shooting.

As authorities continue to investigate the case, in a statement via Twitter, police described the Denver shooting case as “complex’ and in the early stages of the investigation.

“This is a complex, ongoing investigation in its early stages. Preliminary info indicates multiple shots were fired during an altercation involving several individuals. Updates will be provided as they become available.”

Meanwhile, Denver Health Medical Center trauma surgeon Eric Campion while providing an update on the wounded patients said that of the nine people shot, five remain hospitalized and noted that they were all in stable condition.

CNN citing Gun Violence Archive reported that this year there have been 291 mass shootings in the US in which four or more people were shot, excluding the shooter.

Poll : 0 votes