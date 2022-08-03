Who is Dominique Geisendorff? All about Cam Gigandet's wife as she files for divorce from Twilight star

Cam Gigandet is getting separated from his wife Dominique Nicole Geisendorff after 13 years of marriage. Dominique, 37, filed for divorce on Monday, August 1, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason behind the split.

The court documents mention the date of separation as May 1. Dominique is also seeking spousal support and has petitioned the court to prevent Cam, 39, from seeking financial support from her. Dominique has also filed for legal and joint custody of their three children.

It should be noted here that Cam and Dominique are reportedly not following each other on social media. The latter has also deleted everything related to her ex-husband except two family pictures where they are posing with their kids in snow gear and in front of a Christmas tree.

Everything known about Cam Gigandet’s wife, Dominique Geisendorff

Born on November 1, 1984, in New Orleans, Louisiana, Dominique Nicole Geisendorff was initially a waitress before she started working as an actress. She appeared in the 2007 film, Beneath the Surface.

Dominique Geisendorff is also an actor like her husband (Image via Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

She gained recognition as Cam Gigandet's wife. Her net worth is estimated to be around $3 million. Her work as an actress has been her primary source of income.

Cam and Dominique tied the knot in 2008 after two years of dating. They welcomed their first daughter, Everleigh Ray, in April 2009. Their second daughter, Armie Heartly, was born in November 2015 and their son, Rekker Radley, was born in January 2013.

Dominique once mentioned on Facebook in 2018 that she and Cam never celebrated Valentine’s Day or their anniversary. She wrote at the time,

“I think they key to me loving you more every year is the fact that we’ve never celebrated Valentine’s Day (or even an anniversary for that matter)… so I’ll continue to treat you and love you the exact same today as I do every day. With all I have. Unless you made plans for tonight… or bought me something then I gotta run an errand real quick.”

In brief, about Cam Gigandet

Cam Gigandet started his career with an appearance on the CBS crime drama series CSI: Crime Scene Investigation in 2003. He then appeared in other TV shows like The Young and the Restless, Jack and Bobby, and The O.C.

Gigandet gained recognition for his performance in the 2007 action drama film Never Back Down and was cast as James in the Twilight franchise. He then appeared in the 2008 horror film, The Unborn, followed by the 2009 science fiction thriller, Pandorum.

He has appeared in other films like The Roommate, Easy A, The Experiment, Burlesque, Trespass, and Priest.

He was last seen in the Michael B. Jordan-starrer Without Remorse.

