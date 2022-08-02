How much was Naomi Judd worth? Fortune explored as daughters Ashley and Wynonna are left out of late mother's will

Naomi Judd appointed her husband Larry Strickland as the executor of her fortune and estate worth $25 million. The official documents do not mention Judd’s daughters Wynonna and Ashley. According to the document,

“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland. In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no bond shall be required of my Executor.”

According to reports, the will, prepared in November 2017, also stated that Strickland would be entitled to receive “reasonable compensation” for his services, and that he would be paid or reimbursed for all “reasonable expenses, advances and disbursements, including attorney’s and accountant’s fees, made or incurred in the administration of my estate.”

As per Radar, Wynonna is not happy with her late mother’s decision since she was a member of The Judds and played an important role in her mother’s successful career.

Judd shot herself at her home on April 30, 2022, and was 76 years old at the time of death. She fought a long battle with depression alongside anxiety, panic attacks, and suicidal thoughts. She detailed in her memoir River of Time: My Descent into Depression and How I Emerged with Hope her struggles with panic attacks and how medications like lithium led to side effects resulting in facial edema, alopecia, and tremors, which increased her emotional distress.

Following Naomi’s death, her daughter revealed the cause of her death in May 2022 to increase awareness of mental illness and help those suffering from it.

Naomi Judd’s net worth explored

Naomi Judd earned a lot of wealth from her work in the entertainment industry (Image via David Livingston/Getty Images)

Naomi Judd gained recognition after forming the singing duo The Judds with her eldest daughter Wynonna. It became a successful country music act and won five Grammy Awards alongside nine Country Music Association awards.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, Judd’s net worth is estimated to be around $25 million. Although details on her assets are not available, she earned a lot from her career as a songwriter, actress, producer, singer, and author.

The Judds were signed to RCA Nashville in 1983 and released six studio albums before 1991. Their singles topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts and disbanded in 1991 when Naomi was diagnosed with Hepatitis C. Wynonna and Naomi then focused on their solo careers.

Naomi also won the Golden Plate Award from the American Academy of Achievement in 1993 and she appeared in the 1999 Christmas romantic drama film, Holiday Romance. The Judds then reunited in 1999 at a New Year’s Eve concert in Phoenix and then for their Power to Change tour in 2000. Naomi was also a judge on a new version of the television show, Star Search.

Judd then started a new morning talk show on Hallmark Channel, Naomi’s New Morning, in 2005. She wrote several self-help books, including Naomi's Guide to Aging Gratefully: Facts, Myths, and Good News for Boomers. She was a judge and mentor on the reality-competition series, Can You Duet, in 2008. She appeared in two more movies, The Killing Game and An Evergreen Christmas.

Naomi participated in the first season of the reality cooking show, My Kitchen Rules, in 2017 and received a tribute in Brazil for her career in 2021.

She, along with her daughter Wynonna, were also inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Naomi Judd, however, died a day before the duo's induction.

