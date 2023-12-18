Who is Dr. Francis Martinis? Below Deck star caught using fake prescriptions at New York Pharmacy

Former guest on two of Bravo's previous iterations of the Below Deck series, Dr. Francis Martinis, has been convicted in a scandal involving the use of fake prescriptions to acquire over-the-counter drugs. Martinis and his wife Jessica were former charter guests on the Below Deck Mediterranean series and have also been seen on a previous season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

The reason Bravo has been involved in the situation is because the couple impersonated a range of Below Deck cast members to get their hands on the prescription painkillers.

Dr. Francis Martinis, former Below Deck guest, convicted in prescription drugs lawsuit

The couple had been indulging in the scam since early 2023. Their use of handwritten prescriptions initially attracted the attention of multiple pharmacies, and one of them ended up calling the cops.

The investigation which has been ongoing for a year ended recently with the couple expected to be sentenced in the coming time. The legal charges that will be levied against the two have not yet been revealed.

The two were involved in the scheme in a bid to get their hands on Oxycodone, a painkiller that is also used by some as a recreational drug. The couple ended up being caught when Jessica showed up at a New York pharmacy in Kings Park with a handwritten prescription that immediately aroused suspicion.

The investigation that resulted led to the elaborate scheme being uncovered. A range of these prescriptions used the identities of various prominent Below Deck cast members, although the precise list has not been released.

The two would pay in cash to avoid detection and had been engaged in the activity for close to a year. Arrested in May, the two were charged with a total of 8 counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance and falsifying business records.

Considering that Francis Martinis is himself a legitimate doctor, the fact that he was involved in the scam that endangered the health of a range of people has attracted further attention. The two plan to appeal the decision and have pleaded not guilty. Their lawyer, Peter A. Crusco asserted that the charges in question are baseless and the evidence he is gathering will eventually prove their innocence.

Regardless, as things stand, the couple can expect their sentencing to take place in the coming time. Still, it is clear that Martinis completely misused his position in a bid to make a quick profit.

The franchise itself, as well as Bravo has not yet commented on the situation. Below Deck fans will currently be looking forward to the release of the 11th season of the original series, which is set to premiere on February 5, 2024.