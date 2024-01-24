Who was Emma Gladstone? Former head of Dance Umbrella and ex-director of BBC Young Dancer dies at 63

Emma Gladstone, a pioneering and highly esteemed leader in the global dance community, passed away at the age of 63. Formerly an artistic programmer at Sadler’s Wells and the chief executive of the Dance Umbrella festival, she has left a lasting legacy in the field.

As stated by the festival, Emma Gladstone passed away at her residence on Monday, January 22, following a brief illness, with her family by her side.

From 2005 to 2013, Emma Gladstone served as the artistic programmer at Sadler’s Wells. During her tenure, she founded the Jerwood Choreographic Research Programme, dedicated to fostering innovation in choreography by providing artists with the freedom to think, dream, and experiment.

Alistair Spalding, the artistic director and co-chief executive at Sadler’s Wells, expressed:

“She meant so much to all the people she touched in and outside the dance world. She was also definitely the best-dressed woman in the arts! I will so miss her.”

Prior to her career in programming, Gladstone spent two decades dancing alongside choreographer and former Strictly Come Dancing judge Dame Arlene Phillips, as well as with Lea Anderson’s The Cholmondeleys.

Emma Gladstone was honored with an OBE in 2021

Emma, who was born around 1960, began her career as a singer and dancer at the age of about 12. In 1985, Emma Gladstone attained a Postgraduate Diploma in Community Dance and subsequently secured a scholarship to partake in a year-long performance with Transitions Dance Company.

From 2013 to 2021, Emma Gladstone served as the artistic director and chief executive of Dance Umbrella. During her tenure, she revitalized the influential festival, originally established in 1978, by curating a diverse year-round program that captivated audiences of all ages.

Her innovative approach extended beyond traditional performance spaces, as she orchestrated events not only in major city venues and smaller arts centers but also in unexpected locations like art galleries and the outdoors.

Additionally, Emma Gladstone played a pivotal role in the co-founding of Adventures in Motion Pictures, now known as New Adventures, alongside Sir Matthew Bourne.

Gladstone's visionary programming pushed the boundaries of dance, as exemplified by her introduction of the Canadian ice-skating collective, Le Patin Libre, to the UK. This cutting-edge performance took place at Alexandra Palace's ice rink in 2014, showcasing Gladstone's commitment to pushing artistic boundaries.

According to the Festival Head, Freddie Opoku-Addaie:

“Emma embodied a vital and informed outlook about what the non-verbal expression of dance can do for all humanity."

Committed to disability arts, Gladstone expanded the accessibility of dance by diversifying its family-friendly offerings. Her visionary leadership introduced UK audiences to numerous international companies for the first time.

Furthermore, she commissioned performances from established talents like Jérôme Bel and fostered collaborative initiatives with dance companies both in the UK and abroad.

Gladstone's dedication extended beyond conventional boundaries, enriching the dance landscape with a broad spectrum of inclusive and innovative artistic experiences. Seeing her dedication towards the dance forms, Freddie Opoku-Addaie said:

“One of Emma’s superpowers was the readiness to share tools, impart lived experience and dive into the deep end to reach the desired goal with care.”

Many dance companies paid tribute to the legendary dancer. The Akram Khan company stated her death as "an immense loss for the dance community.”

Alletne Dance mourned:

“We cannot say thank you enough to Emma Gladstone. She reached out to inspire and uplift so many lives. We wish for you to forever Rest In Power! Your legacy will live on through the growing stars you have touched.”

Gladstone took on the role of artistic director for the prestigious BBC Young Dancer competition in 2015, 2019, and 2022. In recognition of her significant contributions to the field of dance, she was honored with an OBE (Order of the British Empire) in 2021 for her dedicated services to the art form.