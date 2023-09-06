Who did Emmanuelle Beart play in Mission: Impossible? French actress makes harrowing incest revelation

Emmanuelle Beart has recently disclosed that she was a victim of incest when she was a child. The news was revealed in an upcoming documentary titled 'Such a Resounding Silence', which is scheduled to be released on Sept. 24, 2023, on the M6 channel.

Beart is mostly known for her appearance as Claire Phelps in the first installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise, released in 1996. She was the love interest and friend of the lead character, Ethan Hunt, played by Tom Cruise.

The culprit won't be named in the documentary, as revealed by director Anastasia Mikova at a news conference on Sept. 5.

Emmanuelle Beart also appeared at the conference through video and revealed that she felt disturbed while speaking about the entire experience.

She said that she wanted to talk about herself and the other victims who have gone through the same. The actress said that she was saved by her grandmother:

"Since my father, my mother and my friends didn't notice anything, you could do this again, and you did, over four years."

Emmanuelle Beart is known for her appearance in Mission: Impossible

Emmanuelle Beart has portrayed numerous roles over the years, but she gained recognition for her appearance in Mission: Impossible. She played the role of Claire Phelps, the first love interest and friend of Ethan Hunt and wife of the rogue IMF director, Jim Phelps.

Claire arrives in Prague with the IMF to get a CIA non-official cover list from the American embassy. Claire dies in a car bombing, and the rest of the team are eliminated by assassins, but Ethan Hunt manages to survive.

Claire turns out to be alive and appears in a safe house, revealing that she escaped when Jim aborted the mission. Hunt tells her that the list she has in her possession has a tracking device. He also tells Claire that he would give her the real list in exchange for $10 million and Job's identity.

Claire then helps the rest of the team enter the CIA headquarters in Langley, but it is revealed that Jim has also survived.

Ethan tells Claire to meet him at the TGF, where she meets Jim, asking him if she can kill Ethan. Jim reveals himself as Ethan, exposing that she was a co-conspirator. As Jim threatens to kill Hunt, Claire intervenes and is shot dead.

Directed by Brian De Palma, Mission: Impossible received mixed reviews, but it was a box office success with collections of $457 million. That was followed by six more films, and the eighth installment is scheduled to be released in 2024.

Emmanuelle Beart made her acting debut during the 80s

Emmanuelle Beart made her acting debut on television. Her first film as an actress was the French film, First Desires. She appeared in many other films before she became popular for her performance in Mission: Impossible.

Her performances in Season's Beatings, The Story of Marie and Julien, and The Witnesses have also been praised by critics and audiences. She last appeared in the French drama film, The Passengers of the Night, released in 2022.