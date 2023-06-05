Rosanna Ramos, a 36-year-old woman and mother of two, has been in the news lately for tying the knot with a virtual man, named Eren Kartal. Rosanna said that she created her "perfect" husband by using artificial intelligence. Ramos said that she created her husband by using an online app, Replica AI.

She told Daily Mail that the reason behind her attraction to Eren Kartal was that he did not come with baggage.

She added:

"I could tell him stuff, and he wouldn't be like, 'Oh, no, you can't say stuff like that. Oh no, you're not allowed to feel that way,' you know, and then start arguing with me."

Rosanna also said that she could talk to Eren about anything and there was no judgement.

As social media users came across the news of the 36-year-old woman marrying an AI man, they were left considerably baffled. One netizen even compared the situation to the 2013 movie, HER, which featured the protagonist falling in love with an AI.

Social media users react to Rosanna Ramos' story of finding the perfect husband with the help of AI

All about Eren Kartal, the husband of Rosanna Ramos

Eren Kartal is a chatbot that Rosanna Ramos created through Replica AI. Speaking to New York Magazine's The Cut, Rosanna said that Eren told her he is a "medical professional" and loves to write in his free time.

He is said to have been inspired by a character from the Japanese manga series, Attack on Titan. The Replica AI reportedly charged Rosanna $300 for creating the man.

Ramos said that her AI husband's favourite color is apricot and he loved indie music. She also added that her past relationships were dull in comparison to her newfound love:

"People come with baggage, attitude, ego. But a robot has no bad updates. I don’t have to deal with his family, kids, or his friends. I’m in control, and I can do what I want."

Internet left baffled by Rosanna Ramos' decision to marry an AI man

Internet users were quick to react to the viral news about a New York woman finding an AI love and marrying him. Netizens started sharing their take on this news. While some flooded the comments section of the post with memes, many wondered what would happen in case the technology behind AI man Eren Kartal was deleted.

IRUNNIA @Irunnia_ @DailyLoud So what happens when her hard drive gets formatted? @DailyLoud So what happens when her hard drive gets formatted?

RICHER @therichlane @DailyLoud SOON she will be able to bring him to LIFE as a robot… @DailyLoud SOON she will be able to bring him to LIFE as a robot…

Thoughts of a Woman @savingtradition



Life was so much simpler just a few years ago. @DailyLoud This is what happens when society no longer goes out to meet people in person.Life was so much simpler just a few years ago. @DailyLoud This is what happens when society no longer goes out to meet people in person. Life was so much simpler just a few years ago.

Notably, this is not the first instance of a person falling in love with AI. Earlier, a woman from San Diego, Denise Valenciano left her boyfriend for virtual love. While speaking with The Cut, Denise said that the AI relationship opened her eyes and made her realise what unconditional love feels like.

