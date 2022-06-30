Who is Eric Holder? Injuries explained as man accused of murdering Nipsey Hussle beat up in jail 

On Monday, Eric Holder Jr., the 32-year-old man accused of murdering LA rapper Nipsey Hussle, was attacked by 2 LA County Jail inmates.

Holder, due in court on Tuesday, was unable to attend because of his injuries. According to Rolling Stone, the 2 men attacked him with razors while he was returning from another hearing.

Nancy Dillon @Nancy__Dillon Nipsey Hussle’s accused murderer Eric Holder Jr. in court with obviously swollen left eye after atty says he was “beaten" by fellow inmates. He’s wearing a pandemic mask covering most of face. Nothing said to jury about the incident. Not clear what they make of his appearance. Nipsey Hussle’s accused murderer Eric Holder Jr. in court with obviously swollen left eye after atty says he was “beaten" by fellow inmates. He’s wearing a pandemic mask covering most of face. Nothing said to jury about the incident. Not clear what they make of his appearance.

Holder's public defender, Aaron Jansen, told the outlet that he had lacerations on the back of his head from the razor.

Jansen said:

“His face is swollen and his eye is swollen."

Nipsey Hussle, a well-known artist, and community activist, was allegedly shot 10 times in South Los Angeles on March 31, 2019. Holder, who was 29 when the murder occurred, was arrested on the suspicion that he had gunned down the rapper over a personal dispute.

Both Nipsey Hussle and Eric Holder were members of the same street gang

According to Bet, the late rapper and Eric Holder were both members of the Rollin' '60s, a street gang affiliated with the Crips. According to Los Angeles Daily News, the Rollin' 60's are one of the largest gangs in Los Angeles.

raphousetv @raphousetv2 🏽 Rip Nip 🕊 Nipsey Hussle's alleged killer Eric Holder, 32, was seriously injured after he left a Los Angeles courtroom around 4 p.m. Monday. The extent of Holder's injuries was also scarce Tuesday, but the source said he suffered more than a black eye.Rip Nip 🕊 Nipsey Hussle's alleged killer Eric Holder, 32, was seriously injured after he left a Los Angeles courtroom around 4 p.m. Monday. The extent of Holder's injuries was also scarce Tuesday, but the source said he suffered more than a black eye.👊🏽😱 Rip Nip 🕊 https://t.co/zIGsWtwYJc

As per AP News, Nipsey Hussle and Eric Holder grew up in the same neighborhood and aspired to be rappers. While Hussle became a well-known artist with accolades from figures such as Kendrick Lamar and Barack Obama, Eric Holder did not achieve the same fame in the industry.

According to news outlets, Nipsey Hussle and Eric Holder had a chance encounter on March 31, 2019. Allegedly, Hussle told Holder that there were rumors that he had been passing information on the Rollin' 60's gang to authorities, leading people to believe he was an 'informant' or 'snitch.'

Authorities allege that later on, Holder approached the rapper with a revolver and fired multiple shots, killing him and injuring two others at the scene. He is then reported to have kicked the lifeless body of Nipsey Hussle in the head.

One woman, a friend of Holder's who was with him at the scene, claimed that he rushed over to her car and threatened her with violence as he told her to drive.

The woman said:

“I asked him, ’what’s going on? What’s going on? He’s like, ‘Drive, drive, before I slap you.'"

She added:

“I just felt like I know there was a shooting going on, I didn’t know if he was the shooter. I didn’t know if he was getting shot at.”

According to the New York Post, the attack on Holder in jail is likely to be an attempt at retribution for the murder. Holder, still awaiting trial, faces the possibility of life in prison if convicted for the killing.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far