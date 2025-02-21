Who is Eric Mabius married to? All about his wife and kids in wake of Ugly Betty star's arrest over battery 

Ugly Betty star Eric Mabius, who was married to Ivy Sherman, was arrested in Florida on Thursday, February 20 after an alleged drunken altercation with a woman. He is charged with battery and resisting an officer without violence.

According to reports, Eric was out with a woman at a Florida bar where the bartender and a few customers repeatedly asked her to leave due to her alleged "disrespectful" behavior.

His female companion allegedly began spitting on people. Another woman asked Eric's drunken companion to leave when she feared she would be spitted on as well. However, the intoxicated female pushed the other woman before Eric got involved. An arresting officer told Fox News:

"The victim said this only took a few seconds but while she was on the ground Eric got on top of her and was pulling her hair ripping a handful of her hair from her scalp. The victim then stated that this is when multiple people at the bar was able to pull both arrestees off of her."

Several people at the bar reportedly tried to grab Eric and his companion off the alleged victim. One eye-witness told police he pulled the actor off of the women after he knocked both of them to the ground. The officer said the witness did not press charges for being spit on by the intoxicated woman.

However, the alleged victim wished to take legal action against Eric Mabius and his companion. After responding to the scene, the police found the actor and the woman "extremely intoxicated" who proceeded to yell at other people at the bar.

The 53-year-old actor reportedly became aggressive once the officers brought him outside the bar and was reluctant to follow through with their orders. The arresting officer said:

"At one point in time Eric tried to stand up and walk behind me while I was trying to finish investigating the incident. Several deputies had to escort him back to the bench and placed him under arrest for resisting without violence."

Eric's companion behaved similarly as the police said they had to carry her outside the bar after she refused to get up from the floor. The actor was detained at the Nassau County Jail and Detention Center.

Eric Mabius shares two children with his ex-wife Ivy Sherman

Hallmark actor Eric Mabius and his former spouse Ivy Sherman were high school sweethearts who reportedly met during a health class at Massachusetts' Amherst Regional High School. They walked down the aisle in 2006. Shortly after, their eldest son Maxfield Elliot Mabius was born. In 2008, the former couple welcomed their second son, Rylan Jaxson Mabius.

Eric Mabius and his ex-wife Ivy Sherman. (Image via John M. Heller, Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

According to Us Weekly, Eric's sons Maxfield and Rylan are respectively 18 and 16 years old now.

Eric's ex-wife Ivy Sherman is a ceramicist by profession. After his show Ugly Betty was discontinued in 2010, the actor told Cape Cod Times in a 2014 interview:

"I just focused on my boys. And I brushed myself off and picked myself up. And the big key to the evolution of feeling content is getting rid of everything. We sold everything in California and moved back to Massachusetts."

The actor added:

"My kids don’t need a big house. They just need to be with their dad and mom."

Eric Mabius and Ivy Sherman divorced in 2016. Not much is known about the actor's current relationships. However, a mystery woman made it to Eric's Instagram feed on October 20, 2024, where the two were seen sharing a kiss.

There are several photos of her with the actor on his feed. However, Eric Mabius did not reveal her name or share any details about the extent of their relationship.

