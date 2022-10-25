Who was Eric Ortiz? Former national champion cheerleader unexpectedly dies at 30 

On October 22, former national cheerleading champion Eric Ortiz was reported to have passed away unexpectedly. The cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

The Bleacher Report stated that Eric Ortiz, 30, was a cheerleader for the University of Louisville as well as the Gymtyme All Stars. A well-known competitor, his achievements included 10 national championships and two world championships.

cheerUPDATES



The year was 2015 in an iconic Day 2 correction and illustration of maintaining pyramid grips to avoid legality.



He will be missed. Keeping all of the University of Louisville cheer program, GymTyme, friends and family of cheerleading legend Eric Ortiz in our thoughts today

The Charlotte Observer reported that at the time of his death, Eric Ortiz was residing in the Bronx. As per the Miami Herald, he distinguished himself as a legendary fixture in the cheerleading world with his exciting and dynamic style.

my heart goes out to everyone who has been lucky enough to know Eric Ortiz

In an official statement addressing Ortiz's death, Gymtyme All Stars said:

“Eric Ortiz was a force when he joined our program. He could stunt, tumble, jump, dance, and perform with some of the greatest athletes that have ever stepped a shoe onto a cheer floor. He was captivating as an athlete. He could do it all and that he did. He was a leader at practice and on the competition floor.”

The statement further elaborated how Ortiz was a respected and well-loved figure within the cheerleading community due to his supportive attitude.

Javon Kendrick

Low Quality vid but a High Quality person… Eric Ortiz you have no idea the impact you have made on my life and many others I'll never forget when I attended this clinic my first year cheering and you said "Follow your heart and you'll do big things" You're a true light

Gymtyme Allstars added:

“Eric was a sweet, amazing, and genuine person. There were always plenty of smiles, hugs, and reasons to laugh when he was near. His positivity was infectious with his teammates, program, and friends."

Contemporaries pay their tributes to Eric Ortiz

Another prominent cheerleader, Mackenzie Leigh, discussed the impact Ortiz had on her. She explained that he competed for a brief period in Connecticut, and had recently returned to cheerleading after a hiatus.

Leigh said:

"I have known of Eric Ortiz for a very long time. Being such a legendary Louisville Alumni and even briefly cheering at my gym back home in Connecticut. He was always where I ended up going before I even thought about being there, but our paths never crossed until this past year when he decided to dust off his cheer shoes and join Chrome for Worlds."

Gabi Butler, the star of the Netflix show Cheer, echoed the sentiments of her contemporaries in the cheerleading world.

Butler said:

“You walked into a room and it lit up with this bright light. You were full of joy, laughter, happiness, light and love. From the very moment I saw you, I knew you were special.”

Dillon Brandt

Eric Ortiz won the cheerleading world championships at 30 years old, if that's not iconic I don't know what is

As per Ortiz's obituary, a visitation will be held for him on October 27 at the Sisto Funeral Home in the Bronx, New York City.

