Who is Erica Herman? All about Tiger Woods' girlfriend as couple attend World Golf Hall of Fame Induction 

American golfer Tiger Woods made his way into the World Golf Hall of Fame as he attended the ceremony with his family on March 9.

The 46-year-old was felicitated while his 78-year-old mother Kultida Woods, kids - Sam and Charlie, and girlfriend Erica Herman rooted for him from the audience.

In his acceptance speech, Woods got sentimental while revealing the sacrifices his parents had to make in order to support his golf career. He said that his parents took a second mortgage on their house so he could play the junior circuit in California.

While remembering his deceased father, Woods held back his tears while discussing the lessons taught by him. He said:

"If you don’t go out there and put in the work, you don’t go out and put in the effort, one, you’re not going to get the results. But two, and more importantly, you don’t deserve it. You need to earn it. So that defined my upbringing. That defined my career.”

Tiger Woods' girlfriend Erica Herman worked at The Woods

Born in 1984, Erica Herman hails from Florida. As per Page Six, Herman used to work at Woods' restaurant, The Woods, as she used to live nearby.

Woods and his 44-year-old girlfriend were first spotted together in 2017 at the President's Cup.

Although they were not married, Herman was wearing a "player spouse" credential around her neck.

Previously, Woods has been linked to Kristin Smith and Lindsey Vonn after splitting from ex-wife Elin Nordegren. The couple's six-year marriage ended due to Woods' many affairs, including one with Rachel Uchitel. Woods and Nordegren share two children together.

Herman frequently travels with Woods to his events and was at Woods' side when he won his fifteenth major championship at the 2019 Masters.

In May 2019, she accompanied Woods to the White House, where he was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom by former President Donald Trump.

Tiger Woods @TigerWoods Masters Champions Dinner quarantine style. Nothing better than being with family. Masters Champions Dinner quarantine style. Nothing better than being with family. https://t.co/xPK769CWCf

On Twitter, Tiger Woods shared a picture of himself, Herman, Charlie, 11, and Sam, 13, having a quiet "Champion's Dinner" together at home around the same time as the 2020 Masters tournament was canceled.

The time they spent running the eatery was not without controversy. In 2019, both Herman and Tiger Woods were sued by the parents of a bartender who got into an accident after allegedly getting served too much alcohol at The Woods. According to reports, Woods and Herman's case was eventually dropped.

