Who was Fabiola Yazmin Ortega? Popular Children's TV star dies during tragic childbirth

Fabiola Yazmin Ortega, who appeared in the TV show Bela y Beto, passed away on February 1, 2024, after she struggled with severe complications while giving birth to her child. Ortega was already battling with a damaged liver along with fetal distress and internal bleeding when she was transported to the Ginequito Hospital, as per The Sun.

Although she has died, Ortega's baby was delivered safely and is at the hospital beside his father. Ortega was being treated by Alejandro Martinez Cavazos at Ginequito Hospital in Monterrey Mexico.

A tribute post shared on Facebook (Image via La Mano velluda/Facebook)

Fabiola Yazmin Ortega was taken to the ICU where she was treated for around 48 surgeries and she had to undergo two surgeries for her complications.

The surgeries worsened her condition and she lost seven litres of blood and had three cardiac arrests. The Sun states that she was around 35 weeks pregnant at the time of death.

Fabiola's family and friends have reportedly requested donations to pay her hospital bills and organize her funeral. Meanwhile, El Financiero reported that her funeral was held at the San Pedro Garza Gracia a day after her death.

Fabiola Yazmin Ortega's work on television was praised over the years

Fabiola Yazmin Ortega gained recognition over the years for giving her voice to the character of Beto from Bela y Beto in 2009. The series aired back in 1997 and it was produced by Multimedios Television. Apart from that, there are no details available on her career.

She kept her personal life away from the limelight and she celebrated her wedding anniversary in October last year. She disclosed through Facebook in December of the same year that she was preparing to welcome her first child.

Ortega's recent demise has left her fans in shock and they paid tribute to her on social media platforms. Another Bela y Beto actress, Belinda Trevino, paid tribute to Ortega through Instagram in a deleted story. The statement reads:

"It's very hard to say goodbye. Thank you for so many moments we lived together and giving joy to so many children with your voice. Fly high."

Mexican journalist Maria Julia Lafuente also confirmed the complications suffered by Ortega and said:

"Those who are mothers know that this is extremely serious and delicate. The doctors did everything they could, but she suffered from severe preeclampsia with Hellp Syndrome."

As per Healthline, HELLP syndrome is frequently linked to preeclampsia, a condition that affects 5–8% of pregnancies and usually develops after the 20th week of pregnancy. If left untreated, it can be fatal.

While social media platforms have been flooded with tributes, the posts have hardly revealed anything about her life. As of this writing, detailed information on her survivors is currently awaited.