Who found Matthew Perry dead? Circumstances leading up to actor's death at Pacific Palisades home explored

Matthew Perry, known for his role in the TV series FRIENDS, tragically passed away at 54 on Saturday, October 28, 2023. As per the Los Angeles Police Department, Perry was found lying unconscious in his Jacuzzi.

The authorities revealed that Matthew Perry’s assistant informed the authorities that a middle-aged man in his 50s was unresponsive, and the LAPD arrived at the scene without knowing who the man was.

Matthew Perry’s assistant revealed that Perry had just returned from a two-hour pickleball session before instructing his assistant to run an errand. When the assistant returned approximately two hours later, they discovered Perry unresponsive in the Jacuzzi and immediately dialed 911 for urgent assistance.

Expand Tweet

While the police have not yet stated what caused the drowning, the initial reports suggest that no drugs were located at the scene. There are no indications of any foul play surrounding this tragic incident that took place in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, where Perry lived.

The police also revealed that the Los Angeles Police Department’s robbery-homicide detectives are investigating the death.

Matthew Perry's final Instagram post surfaces as the actor posted a picture of himself in a bathtub just five days before his passing: More details about his death revealed

The FRIENDS actor, known for playing Chandler Bing in the series, shocked the world as he suddenly passed away on Saturday, October 28, 2023. As the fans revisited his profiles in his remembrance, they saw a picture of Matthew, which was uploaded to him just five days before he passed away.

In the picture, Matthew Perry can be seen sitting and relaxing in a jacuzzi while listening to music. Calling himself “Mattman,” he captioned the image:

The reason why the world was shocked to see his last post was because Matthew Perry was seen enjoying himself in a hot tub, which was also the reason for his passing away, as he drowned on Saturday. Although, it is not confirmed if it was the same tub as seen in Matthew’s last Instagram post. As the news reached many, Warner Bros confirmed the death by releasing a statement that read,

“We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry. Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family."

The statement continues,

"The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans.”

After Matthew’s body was discovered, the LAPD taped the entire entrance of the block to investigate the matter. Perry’s mother, Suzanne, also reached the scene with her husband, Keith Morrison, although both of them did not address the death or share anything regarding their son’s passing.

Expand Tweet

At the moment, the family has not revealed the details about his funeral and memorial services. However, the fans and followers of the actor continue to pour in tributes as the death of the famous actor has left many devastated and in grief.