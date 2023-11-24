Who founded Time4Fun? Entertainment company behind Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour now under investigation after fan’s death

Fernando Luiz Alterio founded the company Time4Fun in 1987, which organized Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, Rio de Janeiro concert. Brazilian officials have launched a probe into the company after a fan suffered a cardiac arrest during a heat wave and passed away on November 17.

After the passing of Ana Clara Benevides Machiado, Fernando of T4F expressed their condolences, saying:

"Yesterday night, Ana Clara felt unwell and was assisted by a team of emergency workers and paramedics...After nearly an hour of emergency assistance, she regrettably died."

According to NBC News, Rio de Janeiro's Civil Police Department said that its consumer delegations department had started an inquiry into "the crime of endangering the life and health" of concertgoers after Ana Clara Benevides Machado's death.

According to the statement procured by the Daily Mail:

"Event organizers will be called to testify, and other steps are underway to investigate the facts."

The investigation looks into the concerns about the extreme heat conditions, which soared to a high of 138 degrees Fahrenheit. during the event. It was also brought to notice that the concert venue did not permit fans to bring water amidst the heatwave.

What does Taylor Swift have to say about the Time4Fun concert?

During her concert on November 17, when Taylor Swift noticed her fans struggling without water, she briefly stopped singing and asked her crew to hand out water to the crowd.

She said:

"There's people that need water right here, maybe 30, 35, 40 feet back. So whoever is in charge of giving them that, just make sure that happens. Can I get a signal that you know where they are?"

Expand Tweet

The same night on November 17, Taylor Swift, before beginning the concert, reacted to Ana Clara's death by posting a message on her Instagram:

I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil.

On November 23, 5 days after Ana Clara's death, executives at Time4Fun issued a statement in which they apologized to concertgoers and admitted that they made mistakes organizing the event.

They admitted to not economizing in efforts or resources to follow the best global practices in the industry to guarantee comfort and safety for all.

Earlier, the company released a statement where they addressed the water concert and promised to provide more water at the next two Taylor Swift concerts.

After the incident, Brazilian fans launched a petition urging officials to ensure the supply of free water access to all future events across the country.