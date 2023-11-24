Did Taylor Swift’s team help fan Ana Clara Benevides’ family? Ana’s cousin slams claims

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift's team has come under fire over claims that they reached out to Ana Clara Benevides Machado's family after her tragic death at Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro on November 17, 2023.

Gabriela Bevevides, Clara's cousin, talked about the team's claim with Folha De S.Paulo, a Brazilian news outlet. As per The Sun, she said:

"As far as I know, no. That's fake."

Ana Clara suffered a cardiac arrest during a heat wave at the Eras Tour concert where there was a stadium's ban on personal water bottles. As per the Buenos Aires Herald, the victim's cause of death was "cardiac arrest due to dehydration."

Ana Clara's family's response to her death at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Brazil

Expand Tweet

Taylor Swift's three-day stop for Era's Tour in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro was marred due to muggings and a dangerous heatwave. The temperatures spiked to 105 degrees Fahrenheit in the stadium Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos on Friday, with over 60,000 people attending the concert.

On November 17, 2023, Taylor Swift had to pause her show so drinks could be handed out to fans chanting, "Water, water" and holding up signs for the same, as per The Mirror.

T4F, the concert's producers, had reportedly prohibited attendees from bringing their own food and water inside the stadium, because of "security concerns", as per People.

In turn, T4F sold 300 ml cups of drinking water inside the venue, which fans were not pleased with as they "were expensive and hard to get a hold of."

Ana Clara Benevides' father found it absurd that Taylor had to provide drinks for fans in the middle of the show because the stadium had banned personal water bottles. He mourned Clara's death, telling Folha De S.Paulo:

"I've lost my only daughter - a happy and intelligent girl. I've no words. Nothing’s going to bring my daughter back. But I hope, if it’s confirmed there was negligence, people are made to pay."

Expand Tweet

The show eventually had to be postponed after several fans reportedly fainted and experienced cardiorespiratory issues due to the heat. Even Taylor Swift was seen gasping for air on stage during the show.

Ana Clara's cousin, Estela Benevides, shared how the student had traveled alone for the first time in her life by plane to attend Taylor's concert. She said,

"Our family is in shock. It's incredible. She left a lasting impression on the lives of the people she knew."

The family denied claims that Taylor's team reached out to them as Ana's cousin Gabriela Bevenvides said the news was fake. As per Page Six, Taylor had allegedly instructed her team to contact Ana Benevides' family on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, and that she was "deeply devastated" by the victim's death.

Ana Benevides was buried on Tuesday, the same day, at the Municipal Cemetery Parques dos Ipês, in Pedro Gomes, Mato Grosso do Sul.

Expand Tweet

Ana Clara's family had mentioned financial difficulties in transporting her body to her hometown at Mato Grosso do Sul. According to the Brazilian media outlet, as there was no support from Taylor Swift's team and the T4F, the singer's fan groups (Swifties) raised money to transport Ana Clara's body from Rio de Janeiro to Mato Grosso do Sul.

As per The Sun, another fan named Gabriel Mongenot Santana Milhomeme Santos, 25,had traveled from Brazil's center-west region to see Taylor Swift.

According to police reports, he was stabbed to death on Monday, on a Copacabana beach at around 3 am.