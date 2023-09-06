Who is Francesco Marlett? PG County police officer video goes viral as concerning allegations from 2016 surface online

Maryland police officer Francesco Marlett has been suspended after a video of him kissing a woman and joining her in the back of his squad car has gone viral across social media platforms. This is not the first time he has been caught with the unidentified person in the squad car. Meanwhile, it has also been discovered that the officer has been suspended in the past as well.

A salacious clip of him alongside the woman has gone viral across social media platforms. In the video in question, the officer with a shaved head can be seen giving the woman a steamy kiss before grabbing her derriere. He then proceeds to put his arm around her shoulder and walks her to the back of his squad car. The police officer in uniform proceeds to slide inside the car and close the door behind him.

Several stood back and watched the interaction take place. A person called Francesco Marlett an “animal” in Spanish while another person screamed “Ayy, yo!” as they watched on.

News outlets claimed that the video was taken at Carson Park, located next to Oxon Hill High School.

Nelson Ochoa saw the interaction take place while he was enjoying a game of soccer with other families. Speaking about the same, he said in an interview with NBC Washington:

“We couldn’t believe what we were seeing, and what really made us go, wow, this is crazy, is when the car started ricking a little bit to the left and right. That’s when we were, like, this is crazy. In broad daylight with kids around.”

Francesco Marlett’s older suspension explored

This is not the first time the police officer has been suspended without pay. In 2016, Francesco Marlett was indicted for second-degree child abuse after allegedly beating his ex-girlfriend’s child. It was discovered that he was watching the child as his girlfriend was cooking dinner when the boy wet his bed. This resulted in the child getting spanked by Marlett until his head hit the wall and he lost consciousness.

Prosecutors claimed that Francesco Marlett was giving the boy CPR when his mother entered the room and understood what had happened.

Sources claimed that the charges against him were dropped along with the record being expunged.

The aforementioned video is not the only one of the woman and the officer that exists. TikTok user @ilovemymank uploaded a video from a park where the lady in question was seen running out of what seems to be her vehicle and into a squad car.

Some internet users have expressed concerns over the woman being a minor. Twitter user @RickyBarksdale noted:

“So it’s a repeated pattern, probably a regular he goes to. My major concern is her being a minor, we can’t tell from these videos. Now that this is out he’s going to get caught sooner.”

After the video began gaining traction online, the Prince George’s County Police Department announced that they had launched a probe into Francesco Marlett. They also released a statement announcing:

“Update: The officer has been identified. His police powers are now suspended as the investigation continues.”

The relationship between the woman and the officer remained unknown to the public at the time of writing this article.