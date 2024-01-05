Who was Gareth Forwood? Glynis Johns’ son died of cancer 17 years before actress' death

Actor Gareth Forwood, son of actress Glynis Johns, died of a heart attack aggravated by his cancer on October 16, 2007. His death occurred 17 years before his mother's death, which happened on January 4, 2024, three months after her 100th birthday.

Gareth Forwood, a British stage, film, and television actor, was best known for his roles in The Bofors Gun (1968), Priest of Love (1981), and Gandhi (1982). He retired from acting in 2000 and split his time between London and California, where his mother lived.

His mother, Glynis Johns, was an iconic and well-loved British actress, best known for playing Winifred Banks in the classic 1964 Disney musical Mary Poppins, starring Julie Andrews. According to BBC, she died "peacefully" from natural causes at an assisted living home in Los Angeles.

Gareth Forwood came from a background of actors spanning five generations

Born on October 14, 1945, in Marylebone, London, Gareth Forwood came from a generation of actors. His parents, Anthony Forwood and Glynis Johns, were both actors, as was his matrilineal great-grandmother, making him the fifth generation of actors from his mother's side.

According to Dicy Trends, Gareth Forwood was a single child, and his parents divorced when he was just three years old. Forwood did his schooling in England and made his first stage debut on December 22, 1964, despite his mother's wishes. From there, he went on to act in several theatre productions.

Gareth Forwood made his television debut with the series of one-off plays The Wednesday Play in 1965. He also did some roles in two separate ITV anthology series named ITV Playhouse and ITV Sunday Night Theatre, Dicy Trends reported. Throughout the 80s and the 90s, Gareth Forwood shifted to acting in films, appearing in movies like Gandhi, Electric Moon, King Ralph, Priest of Love, and Prime Suspect: Inner Circles.

Gareth Forwood's final screen role was in the 2000 series Bomber as Hilary Quentin. After he retired from acting in 2000, Gareth Forwood worked as a guest commentator for the BBC.

On a personal front, Forwood married Veronique Lecoq, a French national, in 1973. They had a son together, Thomas Forwood, who is currently a writer and a director. As mentioned earlier, Gareth Forwood was diagnosed with cancer and succumbed to a heart attack on October 16, 2007, at his home in London. He is survived by his wife, son, and three grandchildren.

Mary Poppins actress Glynis Johns died "peacefully" in her sleep at age 100

On January 4, 2024, Glynis Johns reportedly died "peacefully" in her sleep in LA. The actress was best known for her role as Mrs Banks in the Disney hit Mary Poppins. According to The Daily Mail, her manager, Mitch Clems, broke the news of her death and said:

"Today is a sombre day for Hollywood. Not only do we mourn the passing of our dear Glynis, but we mourn the end of the golden age of Hollywood."

Born on October 5, 1923, in South Africa, Johns had an illustrious career that spanned 60 years. She received many accolades for her excellent work, including a Tony Award and a Drama Desk Award. She was also nominated for an Academy Award, a Golden Globe award, and a Laurence Olivier.

According to The Daily Mail, Johns was famous for the breathy quality of her husky voice. Stephen Sondheim wrote the hit song Send In The Clowns for the show A Little Night Music just for her. Johns won a Tony Award for her performance as Desiree Armfeldt in the show.

In Mary Poppins, she sang Sister Suffragette, which includes the popular line "our daughter's daughters will adore us" as her character fights for women's right to vote in the UK.

According to the BBC, Johns' last acting role was in the 1999 film Superstar. She retired to the US and spent her last years living in an assisted home in Los Angeles till her death. Glynis Johns will reportedly be buried next to her father, actor Mervyn Johns, in the UK.