Why did Travis Kelce’s parents divorce? Donna Kelce sheds light on relationship with Ed Kelce

Donna Kelce and Ed Kelce are the parents of Jason and Travis Kelce, two of the most loved players in the NFL. The Kelces are the honorary first family in the league, judging by how popular Travis, Jason and Kelce are in league circles.

Donna Kelce has been a major part of league coverage for a while due to her captivating personality. Mama Kelce (as she's affectionately called) regularly attends both her sons' games and even wears a trademark half jersey whenever they play against each other.

In this article, we explore Donna Kelce's relationship with Ed and why the couple divorced a while ago.

Why did Travis Kelce’s parents divorce?

Ed and Donna Kelce were married for 25 years and raised a close-knit family in the process. However, following almost three decades together, the pair chose to go their separate ways.

According to Donna, "Sometimes people move apart". She still looks back on her long-term marriage with fondness and never hesitates to give the father of her children his flowers.

During a podcast episode ahead of Super Bowl LVII, Mama Kelce spoke to her sons about her feelings towards Ed. She said:

"I do not hate him. We remain friends to this day. We were like a tag team with you both. We got to do all sorts of fun things. It was perfect."

Thankfully, it's all love in the Kelce household, even though their parents are divorced.

How many kids does Donna Kelce have?

Donna Kelce has two children with her ex-husband, Ed Kelce. They were born 23 months apart and grew up to become future Pro Football Hall of Famers.

The first child, Jason Kelce, arrived on Nov. 5, 1987, and is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Jason is a multiple-time Pro Bowler and is a perennial first-team All-Pro selection.

The older Kelce brother won a solitary Super Bowl ring when he helped the Eagles to victory in Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots. He will hope to make it two at the end of the 2023 season.

The second child, Travis Kelce, arrived on Oct. 5, 1989, and plays tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. Travis is arguably the best pass-catching tight end of his era, and his talents have helped guide the Chiefs to two Super Bowl wins.

Just like his big brother, Travis Kelce will be gunning for yet another Super Bowl win at the end of the season.