Donna Kelce makes extremely blunt admission on Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift relationship spotlight - “I'm sure everybody's tired"

The Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift relationship has taken the entire world by storm, with Swifties and NFL fans being subject to the crossover that has seen an almost unprecedented level of coverage. Even before they began dating, the Kelce family was in the spotlight thanks to their podcast and the Super Bowl matchup in 2023.

That led to their mother, Donna Kelce, being in the spotlight. Now that that spotlight has grown exponentially, she has admitted that there's a lot of attention on them. She's also conceded that it might be tiring to some fans.

Kelce said via Good Morning America:

“I'm sure everybody's tired of our family in some respects. But it's really with joy that we're able to do things together. I think the attention is just part of the whole thing."

The Kelce brothers have both been put in the limelight since they're among the best at their positions in NFL history and likely Hall of Famers. They played in the Super Bowl last year and now one of them is dating the biggest musician of this generation and perhaps all time.

Donna added that while the level of fame has certainly skyrocketed, she doesn't see it as an issue for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end:

“As long as he can handle it, I don't have any problems with it. She's a very nice person.”

The Kelces are quickly becoming one of the NFL's premier families, and that has only grown with the inclusion of Taylor Swift. NFL media accounts are posting near relentless coverage of her and Kelce, and it's something even Donna Kelce has taken note of.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift will be on Monday Night Football

Expect that spotlight to continue to grow, as the Kelce boys will play their Super Bowl rematch on Monday Night Football. All eyes will be on the game, and Taylor Swift is expected to be in attendance.

Travis Kelce will have Taylor Swift in the stands

She's a former Philadelphia Eagles fan who now understandably roots for the Chiefs, and this matchup should be an entertaining one in the very least.