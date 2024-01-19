Who was Graham Boland? Bargain Loving Brits in the Sun star dies after suffering from long-term illness

Not more than a year after Graham Boland bid goodbye to Channel 5’s Bargain-Loving Brits in the Sun, the actor sadly died on Monday, January 15, 2024, surrounded by his family. Anthony Horadada, Boland’s elder brother, took to his Facebook account on Wednesday, sharing the news of the death of his “baby brother” with a heavy heart.

Horadada first addressed Boland with a “good night.” He attached a picture of a smiling Boland riding a scooter in a Happy Days t-shirt during the Pride month festivities. According to The Sun, Boland’s death came after a long-term illness.

Graham Boland announced his exit from Bargain-Loving Brits in the Sun in April 2023. He had dedicated eight years of his life to the show, appearing on it since it was launched on Channel 5 in 2016.

Graham Boland – a much-loved actor and DJ

Graham Boland was originally a citizen of the UK but moved to the resort city of Benidorm in the Valencia region of Spain in 2016. While Benidorm is considered a popular holiday destination for British tourists, Boland found a home in the city. Here, he became the proprietor of the renowned Happy Days bar.

Graham Boland’s ownership of the bar came after he retired as an Entertainment Manager at Camping Villamar, a facility offering various camping and vacation stays to tourists in Benidorm.

Beyond these roles, Boland was also the drive-time DJ at Fresh Radio, Spain, a role he continued till the very end of his life. While the actor’s exact age is unknown, his friends and loved ones from the Benidorm community estimated him to be in his late 50s or early 60s.

According to The Sun, Boland’s peer from Benidorm considered him “a figurehead of Benidorm life”. In 2016, taking his leave from the show, Boland had reportedly welcomed a new puppy into his life.

Here’s Boland’s final statement from September 2023 on his announcement of leaving Bargain-Loving Brits in the Sun:

“Well after 10 years of filming Bargain Brits, I’ve finally called it a day… I’ve loved every minute of it. But filming gay pride Benidorm was the ultimate day… thank you to all that cheered and shouted my name. I’d just like to say thank you to all the film and production team over the years. We did have a ball… I hope you enjoyed the journey as much as me.”

Fans saddened by the death of “Benidorm legend” Boland

Viewers of the Bargain-Loving Brits in the Sun were shocked and heartbroken at Boland’s demise and took to X to pay the cheerful actor one final tribute. Some praised him as “a top bloke,” while others reminisced how he was “a joy to watch on screen and hear his voice over the radio.”

Here are some of the fan reactions from X:

The show Bargain-Loving Brits in the Sun aired its 11th season in 2023. It concluded on October 9, 2023, with the final 21st episode. Viewers and fans of the show are still waiting on the news of whether there will be a twelfth season.