Who was Gustavo Arnal? Bed Bath & Beyond executive identified as man who jumped off Tribeca “Jenga” Building

On Friday, September 2, 2022, Gustavo Arnal, the chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond jumped to his death from the 18th floor of 56 Leonard Street, more famously known as the "Jenga" building. He was also the executive vice president for the home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond.

His death comes days after he was named in a federal class-action lawsuit on allegations of federal securities fraud, insider trading, and breach of fiduciary duty, according to reports.

Bed Bath & Beyond has lately been struggling to stay afloat financially. The organization announced the closure of several stores.

According to the New York Post, requests for comments from Bed Bath & Beyond and Gustavo Arnal’s family have remained unanswered.

The Tribeca luxury apartment building, which was nicknamed the "Jenga" building because of its structural design, which resembles a Jenga tower, houses numerous celebrities and wealthy corporate workers, including Arnal, who joined Bed Bath & Beyond in 2020. MarketBeat.com reports that Gustavo Arnal, 52, sold 42,513 shares in the company's stock for a little over $1 million on August 16.

Harriet Edelman, the independent chair of the Bed Bath & Beyond board, said in a statement:

"Gustavo will be remembered by all he worked with for his leadership, talent and stewardship of our company. I am proud to have been his colleague, and he will be truly missed by all of us at Bed Bath & Beyond and everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him."

Arnal has had a prolific career. Prior to joining Bed Bath & Beyond, he worked as the chief financial officer for cosmetics company Avon, based out of London, and spent 20 years of his career working overseas at Procter & Gamble.

According to his biography on Bed Bath & Beyond, Gustavo Arnal holds an undergraduate degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Universidad Simon Bolivar, and a master’s degree in Finance from the Universidad Metropolitana.

Gustavo Arnal's death comes in the midst of Bed Bath & Beyond's economic turbulence

Once a retail giant for home products, Bed Bath & Beyond's sales have been on a downward spiral for some time now. The mighty retail chain's first-quarter sales plunged by 25% from last year, and its losses increased by 600% - to $358 million, the NJ-based company said.

In the wake of such plummeting numbers, the then CEO Mark Tritton was released from his position following two consecutive quarters of paltry sales results across its 771 stores in America. On Wednesday, a restructuring was announced by the company, which included closing down of around 150 stores across the country, layoffs and a possible stock offering.

Bed Bath & Beyond plans on reducing its workforce by at least 20%.

