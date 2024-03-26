Who is Guy Rivera? Criminal history explored as suspect identified in fatal shooting of NYPD officer Jonathan Diller

On Monday, March 25, 2024, 34-year-old Guy Rivera allegedly shot an NYPD officer to death during a traffic stop. The deceased officer has been identified as 31-year-old Jonathan Diller. Several officials of multiple law enforcement agencies have mourned the tragic loss caused by the NYPD officer's untimely death.

While two suspects were apprehended in connection to the fatal shooting, Rivera is considered as the one who shot the victim. Upon investigating the suspect's background, authorities revealed a lengthy criminal record. The NYPD itself has previously arrested him about 21 times. He had been in prison several times as well.

Guy Rivera, a suspect in the Jonathan Diller shooting case, reportedly has a lengthy criminal background

On Monday, March 25, a usual traffic stop turned fatal when shots were fired in Queens. Officer Jonathan Diller was the on-duty cop who was shot to death. Officials have described the incident as a "senseless act of violence."

The shooter, Guy Rivera, was sitting in the passenger's seat of a car near 19-19 Mott Avenue in Far Rockaway, as confirmed by the New York Police Department. According to the law enforcement agency, the victim was shot in the stomach.

Upon investigation, authorities discovered the suspect's criminal background. He has been arrested several times by the NYPD, which included nine felonies as well. He was freed in 2021 after finishing a jail term of five years for 'criminal sale of controlled substances.'

Before this, he was sentenced to jail in 2011 for assault and finished his sentence in 2014. New York City Mayor Eric Adams issued a statement addressing the tragic loss.

"It was because of a senseless act of violence that we witnessed, the person had a total disregard for the safety of this city. I cannot say it any clearer: it is the good guys against the bad guys. And these bad guys are violent."

Rivera was asked to come out of the car when he began firing

The shooting took place while the victim and his partner pulled over a car for illegal parking at a bus stop. The vehicle's occupants were identified as the driver, 41-year-old Lindy Jones and 34-year-old Guy Rivera.

When the officers asked Rivera to step out of the vehicle, he opened fire at the cops, which eventually ended up killing Officer Jonathan. It has further been revealed that Jonathan's partner shot Rivera in the back after he opened fire.

The victim was soon rushed to the Jamaica Hospital, where he died. Officer Jonathan Diller was reportedly working with the police for about three years and has left behind his wife. NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny spoke about the incident and said,

"He was given a lawful order numerous times to step out of the car. He refused. When the officer took him out of the car, instead of stepping out of the car, he shot our officer."

Along with the victim, Guy Rivera was also rushed to Jamaica Hospital. He was later brought to a stable condition.